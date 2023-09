Submitted News

After counting and adding in money from advanced ticket sales the ticket count for the 2023 Jr Fair BBQ was 1,942 meals served, a little less than last year, a little more than two years ago.

The BBQ committee would like to thank all of the FFA and food service students, all the adult volunteers and local businesses for their help and support in making this another great BBQ.

Mark your calendars for Thursday September 5, 2024 for next year’s BBQ.