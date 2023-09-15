According to a small booklet published for Manchester’s 175th anniversary in 1966, the oldest brick dwelling in that river town is located between Broadway and Jackson Streets on Front Street. It is a long, narrow house facing east on an unnamed alley and dates prior to the Civil War.

This old home has been ravaged through the years by numerous floods, extreme acts of vandalism as well as benign neglect. It was constructed by Aholiah Bentley as a residence in 1846. This section of town was originally platted in 1839 at West Manchester by the brothers George and John Donalson and their brother-in-law, Stephen Compton. They had purchased this vacant tract of land from the Donalson’s father and Adams County pioneer, Israel Donalson. The village was growing rapidly and the Donaldsons and Compton saw the opportunity to capitalize upon this growth by surveying and selling forty-eight lots adjoining the west end of town. At the same time Aholiah Bentley bought the lot on which he constructed his brick home, he always purchased a grist mill from the Donalson and Compton which stood one block down river from his new home site. In later years, this milling operation was known as the Olive Flouring Mills and was a prominent landmark on Manchester’s riverfront.

Bentley kept his new brick home for only a short period of time, selling it in 1849. It then passed through several hands until purchased in 1857 by Abraham Perry. Perry was a native of Washington County, Ohio, having been born there in 1808. He was married in that county to Elizabeth Ellis who consequently bore her husband eighteen children. The Perry’s moved to Manchester in 1825 where Abraham operated a wharf boat, did a little farming and conducted a flour commission business.

Abraham Perry is probably best remembered as serving as the first mayor of Manchester when the village was incorporated in 1850. He was also a justice of the peace and filled two terms as Deputy United States Marshall being appointed to that position by President Lincoln.

In 1864 Abraham and Elizabeth deeded the little brick house on the river front to their daughter, America. America Perry, who never married, maintained ownership of this house until her death in 1921. At that time, her only surviving brother, Jess, acquired the property and he kept it until his death five years later. The old house then passed into the hands of his children who disposed of it in 1949 ending ninety-two years of Perry family ownership.

Since that time, the home has seen several owners and has been in a state of constant deterioration. One owner even used it to house livestock while yet another converted part of it into a garage. Fortunately, the property was acquired in 1981 by Tim and Judy Peterson who realized the historic value of the structure. They are now in the process of renovating it and breathing new life into the one hundred thirty-seven-year-old building.