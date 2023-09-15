I hear a lot of Boomers and Gen X’ers being pretty hard on the Millennials and Gen Z’s. The Silent Generation isn’t very silent about joining in, either.

You kids are so entitled.

Nobody wants to work.

All you want to do is play video games.

Can’t you put your phone down?

Why doesn’t anyone want to get married anymore?

Good grief. Everyone doesn’t always get a trophy.

It’s ridiculous to spend that much money on coffee.

Your generation will live in your parents’ basement until they die.

But, guess what? Young people do the same thing to the older generations.

OMG. Don’t they know that LOL does not mean ‘Lots of Love?’

Their grass is 2 inches tall, and they are mowing at 6am. Again.

I seriously doubt that EVERYTHING was better in their day.

There is more on television than John Wayne and the news.

Actually, everyone does not need to know how to write in cursive.

Please stop talk-texting everything you say.

If I have to hear about one more ailment….

You don’t have to be 30 minutes early to be on time.

It’s true. There is a huge generation gap. Some differences are funny and mildly irritating. (Did you pay extra for those holes in your jeans?) Others can be divisive. (People can love who they love. Who are you to judge?)

If we each continue to stand on our own sides of the great divide, we are all missing out! The older generations have so much wisdom to impart. Believe it or not, they were young once, too. They remember what it’s like. Only now, they have the benefit of having learned very hard lessons from their many mistakes. If the younger generations would listen and take their advice seriously, it could save them from making the same ones. Admittedly, many in our older generations may not be tech savvy, but they aren’t ignorant just because they are aging. Their wisdom is just stored in their memories and not on their phones.

The younger generations have just as much wisdom to impart, but it’s not necessarily from life experience. However, they aren’t foolish just because they are young. They have never known a world that didn’t include an endless supply of information at their fingertips. These kids are

smart. Like, super-smart. They don’t need to do things the way the older generations did it. They are going to figure out brand new things that don’t even exist yet!

Instead of pointing out all of the obvious differences, what would it look like if we took time to learn from one another? Instead of making fun of an older person for not knowing how to use their phone, what if a Gen Alpha sat down and taught them? Many of them also get lonely and need help around their homes. Give them a call. Stop by. Help with some yard work. Let them know they are not forgotten.

Instead of criticizing a Millennial for still living at home, what if a Boomer took a look at the exorbitant cost of an apartment or house these days and helped them find a good job and establish a budget instead? Follow their social media. Validate their feelings. Let them know they are important.

I find myself standing in amazement as I look at both sides. I loved to sit at the feet of my grandparents and soak in the sound of their voices. What is the story behind all the wrinkles in their hands? What was it like to live through WWII, or grow up in the foothills of Kentucky with a dirt floor and no plumbing? How did they raise 8 children on one income?

On the flip side, I also love to let my kids and their friends teach me new tech and make fun of me for all of the phrases I thought were normal vocabulary but have new meanings now. (I will no longer tell people that I’m going home to watch Netflix and chill. )

EVERY generation has so much to offer! I believe that we are right where we are meant to be, at this exact time in history. We were all given unique talents, and we can use them to enrich people across generations and make our part of the world a better place.

How can you use your talents to bridge the generation gap?

Denae Jones is a teacher and author of “Love, Joy, Peace”. She is also the co-author of “Everyday Grace for Mothers”, and “Everyday Grace for Teens”. Her new novel “But, Even Now”, written with Jennifer Thomas, is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Woodsong Publishing, and other places books are sold.