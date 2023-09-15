Check out Storytime! It’s a great program that encourages reading, improves social skills, and helps with vocabulary and comprehension skills. It’s a fantastic resource for children and families alike, fostering a love of learning and appreciation for books and reading, preparing little ones for kindergarten. Moreover, Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. During the week of September 17 – 23, our libraries will discuss the letter C or Autumn.

Cowboys and Cowgirls Storytime will be on Tuesday, September 19 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will say the “I’m a Little Cowpoke” rhyme, create a Paper Cowboy Boot Craft, play a Cowboy/Cowgirl Movement Activity, and listen to “Cowboys Can Be Kind” by Timothy Knapman. In addition, Cookie Storytime will be on Wednesday, September 20 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing a song, make a craft, do a learning activity, and listen to stories.

Autumn Storytime will be on Thursday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Autumn Leaves are Falling,” play with sensory bins, and listen to “Leaves” by David Ezra Stein. Furthermore, Cookie Storytime will be on Thursday, September 21 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” create a Paper Plate Cookie, play a Cookie Jar Matching Game and listen to stories.

Children aged 6-11 can join us for our Afterschool STEAM Adventures Program from 3 – 4:30 p.m., on September 20, 21, 27, and 28, at the North Adams Library. We will participate in a Tower Build Challenge using various materials, including craft sticks, mini cups, and 1-inch blocks, to see who can construct the sturdiest and highest tower.

We have some exciting programs for teens, too. If you’re between the ages of 12 and 18, and you’re a fan of video games, you won’t want to miss our Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Tournament at 12 p.m., on September 23, at the Peebles Library. Teens, this is your chance to compete against your friends and show off your racing skills. We’ll provide the controllers and pizza, so all you have to do is bring your A-game.

Teens (aged 12-18) are invited to explore art at our Painting Event at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19 at the West Union Library. We will socialize, eat snacks, and discover our artistic side by creating unique paintings. All art supplies are provided by the library, so all you have to bring is your smile.

Keeping children educated and safe is crucial when it comes to drug safety. Join us for two Drug Safety Programs on Thursday, September 21. We will have a Drug Safety Puppet show for children (aged 6-11) at 3:30 p.m. at the West Union Library and an informative Drug Safety Presentation for families at 5:45 p.m. at the Peebles Library. These presentations will give children the opportunity to ask any questions they may have about this topic in a safe and trusted environment. In addition, the educational booklets we will be using were given to us by Community Safety Net due to the generous donations from our local Partners in Safety, including Dailey’s Outfitters, Swayne Air Conditioning and Heating, Central Star Drilling, OK Auto Parts, Crum Farm Supply, Mitchell Family Insurance Agency LLC, and Peebles Place Care Center.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.