Peebles rolls past West Union 66-16

Draped by a trio of would-be Peebles tacklers, West Union quarterback Allen Knauff still manages to get off this pass attempt in action from the September 9 “Battle of 41” at Freedom Field. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

When they actually get the opportunity to get on the field, Coach Mike McDonald and his Peebles Indians varsity football squad just continue to dominate their competition.

Unfortunately, the Southern Ohio Independent League is in disarray at the moment, meaning that the Indians had not played a game since their August 18 season-opening win at Southern Buckeye. On Saturday, September 9 the Peebles team was finally back on the gridiron as they traveled to West Union’s Freedom Field to battle the Dragons in the annual “Battle of 41”. A close game early turned into yet another dominant performance by the Tribe as they scored the game’s final 44 points on their way to a 66-16 rout of the host Dragons.

“We have some really talented big guys up front and some really talented players on the outside,” said Coach McDonald after the big win. “But if I need to talk about anything this week, it’s my coaching staff. We played a game almost a month ago and coaches Brandon Martain, Jimmie Whitley and Ted Wesley , those guys have done an awesome job keeping our kids interested and doing different things. We always have players of the game, but tonight this one is all for the coaches.”

The Indians got off to a fast start on Saturday night, scoring on their first play of their first offensive possession when freshman quarterback Josh McClary hit receiver Brandon Rayburn on a crossing pattern and the speedy Rayburn did the rest, outracing the West Union defense on his way to a 69-yard touchdown reception. On the two-point conversion, a penalty moved the Indians back but that made no difference as McClary found an open Nathaniel Cummings for an 8-0 Peebles lead less than three minutes in.

The Dragons answered the Peebles core with one of their own, going 69 yards in a scoring drive, getting big runs from quarterback Allen Knauff and Drayden Holbrook, the drive culminating in a 2-yard TD run by senior Carson Brinker. The two-point try was successful on a pass to Jaden Cockrell and the game was tied at 8 with 6:35 left in the first quarter.

That tie lasted just over one minute on the clock as the visitors responded with another long scoring play, this time senior running back Jayce West took a pitch left, broke a number of tackles, then raced down the sidelines to the house on an 80-yard touchdown scamper. The two-point try fialed but Peebles had a 14-8 advantage.

After a West Union punt, and a nice return for great field position, the Indians hit paydirt again, this time getting a McClary touchdown run when he was upended at the goal line but got the ball across the plane for a score. The Peebles signal-caller ran in the two-point conversion and gave his team a 22-8 lead as the first quarter closed.

Early in the second stanza, the Dragons put together a 55-yard drive, aided by a late hit penalty on Peebles’ Ryan Scott. The drive ended with a bizarre scoring play when Knauff was pressured, threw a backwards pass to no one and as the ball was bouncing free it was picked up by Brinker who headed towards the end zone but had the presence of mind when he was in the grasp of a tackler to pass the ball forward to teammate Kenyen Copas, who stepped into the end zone for the touchdown. Another two-point conversion pass to a leaping Cockrell cut the Peebles lead to 22-16 with 9:52 still left to play in the first half.

“Though our side might have disagreed, the officials got that play 100% correct,” said Coach McDonald. “There was nothing wrong with that play at all.”

That score would be the final offensive highlight for the home team as the Peebles defense gave up nothing else and the Peebles offense exploded, scoring 22 points in the final nine minutes of the half. After a long injury delay the Peebles offense struck again, On a first down play from the West Union 18, McClary found a wide open Rayburn, who hauled in the pass and went uncontested into the end zone,. A pass to Grady Knechtly made a successful two-point conversion, giving the Indians a 30-16 lead. The next West Union possession resulted in a Christian Gerth interception of a Cockrell pass and the visitors capitalized with a 14-yard scoring run by West that extended the lead to 36-16.

The Peebles defense then force a turnover on downs from the Dragons and taking over at the West Union 26, the Indians got a 12-yard scoring pass from McClary to West and a Rayburn two-point run made it 44-16. Peebles got a final possession of the first half with 1:09 remaining and drove all the way to the West Union one when time ran out, but the visitors went to the halftime break with a very comfortable 28-point lead.

The Dragons opened the second half by recovering an onside kick but gave it right back to the Indians when Knechtly picked off a Knauff pass and ran it all the way back, a score that was nullified by a penalty. Knechtly was not to be denied, however, as he ripped off a nifty 53-yard touchdown run and the ensuing two-point conversion made it 52-16 less than two minutes into the second half and put the OHSAA running clock rule into effect which made the remainder of the game fly by rather rapidly.

Even with the clock on the move, the Indians managed two more trips to the end zone. The first came late in the third period on a five-yard scoring run by McClary and finished a big night off with two minutes left in the game on a bruising 45-yard TD run by Cummings and when McClary ran in the two-point try the final icing was added to a huge night for the team in red as they went to 2-0 on the season with the 66-16 triumph. The loss dropped the Dragons to 2-1 on the year.

The teams will likely meet two more time. this season, a regular season game at Peebles and then the SOIL championship game on November 4 at a site yet to be determined.