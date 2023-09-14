Drone plants cover crops at Phipps farm

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

How does a farmer establish hardy cover crops months before cash crop harvests? Aerial seeding by drone is a relatively new process that allows for such planting. On August 30, The People’s Defender witnessed drone seeding at Corbett Phipps’ farm in West Union.

The drone was scheduled to drop crimson clover over 39 acres of corn. It can handle 80 pounds of product at a time. Phipps said, “It will be sprouted before they harvest the corn. The crimson clover will grow enough to survive through the winter.”

Phipps explained that he went through Julia Ickert, Director of the Adams County Farm Service Agency, and the Natural Resource Conservation Service to get approved for the program. Roger Rhonemus and his son Jake farm Phipps’s land and work with Dwayne Prather at Bio-Gene Seeds out of Sardinia for their seed. Rhonemus, Phipps, and Prather worked out the details for the day. Phipps said he could have chosen from various cover crops but ultimately decided on the crimson clover. Habitat management describes the clover as highly nutritious, with over 20% crude protein and an excellent reseeder. Overall, the day was collaborative between various players, including thye Adams County Farm Service Agency, OSU Ag Educator Jenny Stoneking, the Natural Resource Conservation Service and the Service Agency Water Conservation District.

The goal of planting the cover crops is erosion control primarily and fixing the nitrogen, explained Phipps. Stoneking added, “Many people think the fields resting after you plant something is best for it. But the best thing for the soil is always having living roots, which is another benefit of cover crops. Growing over the winter helps with erosion and keeps the soil structure in place.”

Phipps explained that the use of drones for seeding and cover crops is rising. The cover crops cut down on solar erosion and keep the water cleaner. There is also a buzz in agricultural circles about farmers receiving carbon credits.

Hayden Crum, owner of Midwest Air, LLC, did the custom application seeding. Crum of Peebles was awarded first place in the state for the forestry competition at the 95th FFA Convention in Columbus, Ohio, earlier this year. Crum holds a drone plane license and Part 137 certificate, which allows his company to dispense chemicals and agricultural products with the drone.

Crum utilizes the drone to plant the crimson clover and maps out the route. He said, “We have to set the points on the field to get a satellite image of the field and put the points around the edge of the field, and then it gives you a flight path from there.”

The drone is filled with seed, and Crum fires it up – ready to take flight. The machine looks like a robotic bird in the air, hovering over the corn and distributing the seed. It’s an exciting sight, and onlookers are fascinated with the process. Drones are becoming flying farmers, and technology is, once again, changing how we grow.