Jack Harris, age 95 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Jack was born July 15, 1928 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Wilbur and Stella (Young) Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Willodean (Hafer) Harris; son Stephen Harris; infant grandson Micheal Lee Davis; and two sisters, Cindy Kuehner and Mary Felicia Harris.

Jack was a hard-working and loving family man. He attended Moore’s Chapel and was a friend to many. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his brother, Bill Harris; daughter, Jackie (Mike) Davis; daughter-in-law, Betty Harris; grandchildren Randal (Angela) Harris, Dennis Harris (Erin Aldridge), Christopher (Angela) Davis, Elizabeth (Don) Perna and Lee (Maya) Davis; great-grandchildren Logan and Landon Harris, Jacob and Raylan Davis, Victoria, Addison and Hadley Perna and Dean Davis; one special nephew, Karl (Kim) Kuehner; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the Moores Chapel Cemetery with Dennis Grooms and Richard Helms Officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Moores Chapel Building Fund or the Adams County Christian School.