Hayley Adkins

Ledger Independent

Erwin Farms and Corn Maze opened to the public on September 9.

Fall brings with it some wonderful things, crisp air, cooler weather, pumpkin spice lattes, and of course corn mazes. Erwin Farms has been at it for weeks preparing play areas for kids, booking performers, and of course, crafting their corn maze.

Aleisha Erwin, one of the owners and operators of the farm, commented that the theme for the 10 acre corn maze changes every year.

This year Erwin’s daughter Charlotte was in charge of picking the theme. She chose her namesake, “Charlotte’s Web”.

General admission to the farm is $8 with special event pricing being $10. Children aged 3 years or younger receive free admission.

The farm contains a myriad of activities for patrons of all ages. In addition to the extensive corn maze, other amusements include a corn pit, the corn cob express train, entertainment and much more.

There are a few activities that are available for a small fee. There will be a giant bounce pillow available to jump on for $3, face and mini pumpkin painting for $1, sand art for $5 and a corn cob cannon and pumpkin sling shot, three shots for $5.

Ridgetop BBQ will be set up on Saturdays and Sundays with some pulled pork and other delicious offerings.

Make sure to stop into the on-site shop “The Farmer’s Wife & Garden Barn.” The store has a little something for everyone including modern farm decor, clothing and accessories, children’s toys and furniture. You can also find locally made treasures. Also available are flowers, shrubs, vegetable plants and herbs and more.

Erwin Farm’s and Corn Maze has some fun entertainment planned on Saturdays. On September 16, Jake Lindsey will be performing a magic show. The little ladies in your life will love the Princess and Unicorn Party on September 23. September 30 will have a can’t miss show with squashcarver carving a 500 lb. pumpkin, the Ohio Performance Dogs and Chris Crothers playing country music.

Saturdays starting at 6 p.m. the farm has “glow maze” night. The latest a ticket can be purchased for the corn maze is 8:30 p.m.

Erwin Farms also offers educational field trips. These trips are perfect for school groups, scouts, church groups and more. Birthday parties are also available for booking.

Erwin Farms and Corn Maze will be open through October 28 at 1365 Coon Hill Road in Winchester. For more information go to erwinfamilyfarms.wixsite.com/erwinfarmscornmaze or call (513) 515-0084.