Community effort at the Junior Fair fund raiser

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The higher-ups in Washington, DC need to come and witness the community of people who make the annual Adams County Junior Fair BBQ a huge success year after year in Adams County.

The BBQ is an event where friends, family, opponents and opposite political parties work side by side to achieve a common goal. And if you didn’t know who is who, one certainly couldn’t guess. They come together to “get er’ done.” It’s the awesomeness of community – the power of unity in an otherwise polarized world.

Corbett Phipps and Becky Foster are the dynamic duo to this operation. This year’s event ran smoothly, timely and efficiently due to them and their team re-evaluating at the end of each year’s fund raiser and striving to improve the process.

This year, my husband Kirk and I worked behind the scenes. We had a fantastic time and it was incredible watching the work and respect everyone had for the event. Most impressive was observing Foster’s students, who took charge in the kitchen and seemed comfortable and confident. No doubt, this self-assurance reflects the instruction they receive.

We heard a lot of “Who needs buns?” and – “I need meat!” as runners worked diligently to provide sandwich makers with their provisions. They have the process down to a science.

The BBQ is careful planning, organization, attention to detail, re-evaluation, and so much more. The fundraiser is community spirit at its best – people collaborating for the greater good. Whether you’re the people lighting the fire, bringing in the beef, splitting buns, slicing up meat, filling the sandwiches, assembling the dinners, collecting the money, distributing the dinners and condiments, directing traffic or doing clean-up – everyone is vital to the success. And success it was.

Phipps reported 1,754 meal tickets sold and leftovers also purchased. All was accomplished without long lines or disgruntled workers. A seasoned group has worked years at making this event a hit. I am humbled to have worked alongside them and experienced the kinship that defines Adams County.