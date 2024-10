Hilltop Golf Course hosted an all-county tri-match on Thursday, September 7 and the highlight of the day was a hole-in-one on #5 by North Adams’ Connor Young (pictured above). Young shot a 36 for the nine-hole match, tying for medalist honors with West Union’s Tegan Knox and Matthew Griffis. North Adams won the match overall with a team total of 154, followed by West Union at 162 and Manchester at 168. (photo by Mark Carpenter)