Joey Traylor - Blake’s Pharmacy

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Walking into Blake’s Pharmacy in West Union, one is often greeted by the familiar and friendly face of Joey Traylor. Traylor, who has worked the front desk and Radio Shack department at Blake’s for 37 years, is always prepared to assist customers in any way possible.

After reading our “One Another-ing” series, Karen Wuest of West Union recommended a spotlight on Joey. Wuest has experienced Traylor’s generosity and willingness to go the extra service mile firsthand. Traylor is known for helping in complicated situations and recommending solutions for unique problems. Wuest said, “On countless occasions, I have seen Joey helping other customers with their device troubles—adding minutes to their cell phones, figuring out an app on their phone, troubleshooting some problem or another, always patiently and kindly.”

Traylor is soft-spoken and obviously humble. He said, “There’s been all kinds of customers” through the years. He has a patient demeanor and admits he does a little of just about everything at the pharmacy. Each day, he arrives at work “trying to do his best.” Traylor said most of what he knows about electronics he picked up over time. Radio Shack offered some training, and he said, “I’ve learned a lot from customers, too.” He’s a man of few words but loads of kind gestures.

Traylor’s co-worker Tina Nehus said, “He’s good not only with customers but his co-workers. He’s a good person and tries to help everybody.” On the day when this reporter arrived, he was stocking the Soda Shop for Nehus. She said, “He comes and helps me when he doesn’t have to. He runs the store for us if we need someone. I love Joey.”

Wuest concludes, “He greets everyone who comes in and is always willing to help out, and his warmth makes Blake’s a place we always feel very welcome.”