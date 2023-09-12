Junior Aulbrea Meade leads North Adams to victory

West Union’s Shelbi Weakley extends at the net to try and get the block on the kill attempt by North Adams’ Elizabeth Raines as the two county schools faced off on September 5. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

An all-Adams County volleyball match up came to North Adams High School on September 5 as the Lady Devils played host to the West Union Lady Dragons in southern Hills Athletic Conference play. It was a face off between two teams with different fortunes thus far in 2023, the Lady Devils having just one loss comingin while the Lady Dragons were searching for the magic formula to put more “W’s” on their side of the ledger.

Unfortunately for the visiting West Union squad, this wasn’t to be the night that they cahnged their fortunes. The host Lady Devils dominated the action from start to finihs and kept their SHAC record perfect, downing the Lady Dragons in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9.

The main culprit in thr West Union defeat was North Adams junior Aulbrea Meade, who put together one spectaculat stat line of 33 service points, including 11 aces, 5 kills, 8 digs and 2 blocks. Meade picked up a lot of those service points in bunches, 10 in a row in the first set, 8 in a row in the second set and 10 in a row again in the third set. The victorious Lady Devils also got 16 kills from Katelynn Boerger, to go along with 5 digs and 4 blocks. Natalie Ragan added 27 assists, plus 5 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces.

The Lady Dragons got some valiant efforts, especially around the net from seniors Korynne Blanton and Elayna Kingsolver, but never found a team-wide rhythm to combat the work of the Lady Devils.

The win gave the Lady Devils a record of 6-1 and they added two more wins later in the week over Manchester and Western Latham, with a non-conference battle with Portsmouth Notre Dane slated for September 11.

The Lady Dragons dropped to-4 on the season and they suffered two more defeats over the week’s span. both in conference play, losing 3-0 to Fayetteville on September 7 and 3-0 to Peebles the following night. The Lady Dragons will look to get back to winning ways when they host Lynchburg on Friday, September 15 in SHAC action.