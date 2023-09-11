Robert “Bobby” Tadlock, age 56 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. He was born December 4, 1966 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Donald and Mary Ann (Snyder) Tadlock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an Uncle, Johnny Snyder; three grandchildren and brother-in-law, A.G. Lockhart.

Survivors include son T.J. Elkins of New York; daughters Nicole Gonzalez of Lexington, Kentucky Jeanna Conley and Landon of Stout, Ohio and Kelsey Woolard and Rylan of Fredricksburg, Virginia; additional daughter, Alexis Wright of Manchester, Ohio; sisters Jenny Lockhart of Bentonville, Ohio and Donna Wright of Manchester, Ohio; brother Johnny Ray Tadlock and Barbara of Germany; Best friend Cliff Kiskadden of Manchester, Ohio; and nine grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene, with Tony Watson officiating.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.