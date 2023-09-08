By Julia McCane-Knox

If you are looking for an enriching experience for your preschooler, check out Storytime. Storytime is a wonderful program that provides many benefits to children and their success in school. Not only does it encourage children to read and learn about different topics, but it also helps to improve their social skills and confidence. Through Storytime, children are able to interact with one another in a safe and welcoming environment, which helps them to develop important social skills, such as sharing, taking turns, and listening.

Additionally, Storytime helps to improve children’s vocabulary and comprehension skills, which are essential for success in school and beyond. Overall, Storytime is a fantastic resource for children and their families, and it plays an important role in fostering a love of learning and a lifelong appreciation for books and reading. Moreover, Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. During the week of September 3 – 9, we will discuss the letter B.

Bear Storytime will be on Tuesday, September 12 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will say the “Five Little Bears” rhyme, create a Paper Bear Craft, play the Feed the Bear Game, and listen to “Time to Sleep” by Denise Fleming. Bat Storytime will be on Wednesday, September 13 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing and do motions to “Phonercise,” make a craft, do a learning activity, and listen to “Amara and the Bats” by Emma Reynolds.

Bear Storytime will be on Thursday, September 14 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “The Bear Went Over the Mountain,” create a Paper Plate Black Bear, and listen to “Hotel Bruce” by Ryan Higgins. Bee Storytime will be on Thursday, September 14 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” create a Bee Headband, play a Bumble Bee Board Game, and listen to “B is for Bee” by Charlotte Milner.

Check out the following two entertaining and engaging programs held at the Manchester Library: Hey families! Get ready to unleash your inner artist at our upcoming Crafts and Creations event happening from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12 and 26. We offer a wide range of art supplies to help you unleash your creativity and produce your very own masterpieces. Be sure not to miss this opportunity.

Calling all teens! If you’re a fan of video games, you won’t want to miss our Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Tournament at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13 and 27. This is your chance to compete against your friends and show off your racing skills. We’ll provide the controllers, so all you have to do is bring your A-game.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.