Latte, the therapy dog, joins Adams County Common Pleas Court

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

When most people hear “Latte,” they think of a hot brewed coffee. But the people on the third floor of the Adams County courthouse know that Latte is a silver/yellow Labrador retriever who offers a “latte” support and love to the staff and visitors of the Common Pleas Court. As this reporter walks in the door, Latte sweetly greets her (without jumping). Bailiff Kris Fite says, “She’s the best thing to happen here.” Kelsey Redmon, CASA Supervisor and Court Investigator is Latte’s owner. Latte, now two years old, came to Redmon when she was about six months old, and her owner could no longer care for her. Redmon said, “I gladly accepted custody of her!”

As a young puppy, Latte was trained to hunt sheds, and she still loves bringing deer antlers back when she goes out for an adventure. Now, she is extensively trained as a therapy dog for the court system. Redmon had seen therapy dogs at several summits that were used in courts. She brought the idea to Judge Brett Spencer, and he said, “Okay – let’s do it!” Redmon knew she had the perfect canine candidate.

Judge Spencer explained the program, “Approximately five years ago, The Supreme Court provided training on the benefits of having on-site, at the Courthouse, what are readily known as ‘Therapy Dogs’. The model was based upon the well-founded theory that properly trained dogs are extremely beneficial in cases where victims, especially child victims, find solace in a loving companion by their side as they are interviewed or are testifying about traumatic events that are difficult to discuss. That loving companion in our Court is Latte!” He continued, “Earlier this year, Ohio’s Legislative Body passed legislation which enhanced victims’ rights to be more fully informed as their case proceeds through the Court system, as well as invite greater participation in their case. In said legislation were provisions to enhance therapeutic practices by the Court for the benefit of traumatized victims as they appear in Court.”

In describing Latte, Spencer said, “Latte has been extraordinarily beneficial on an all-day daily basis. A member of our staff owns Latte, Ms. Kelsey Redmon, who offered to lend the services of her beloved and quite intuitive Latte for the benefit of all. We accepted the gracious offer, and then Latte was extensively trained in recognizing persons experiencing anxiety and trauma and the subtle response of companionship and compassion, which only a dog can provide. We have all enjoyed the experience of ‘man’s best friend’ when they lay beside us when we are ill or in times of stress and provide comfort in times of need. That’s what Latte does every day for strangers of all ages who are Court participants and just need a display of love and ‘I’m here for you’ that only a dog can provide. Latte is like the new tool, appliance, or machine introduced to you in your life that works amazingly and makes you wonder how you ever got by without it.”

Krissy McDaniel, a contractor with Shawnee Animal Clinic in Portsmouth, Ohio, trained Latte. Redmon was a bit nervous and said, “She is my baby, and I wanted to ensure she would be in good hands since I would have to leave her for a few weeks.” McDaniel knew Latte would be a perfect fit as a therapy dog, and Redmon was confident in McDaniel’s skills to make it happen.

Redmon said that since joining their family, Latte has been great. Her best friend is their 10-year-old yellow lab, Benson. Redmon said, “She keeps him young.” Latte loves Redmon’s children, Kyndall and Kyzer. She said, “The moment I knew that she was going to be a great dog was when my kids would go down to the creek and play. I noticed that if the kids were getting in too deep of water, she would nibble at their ankles and try to get them to return to more of the shallow part of the water.”

Latte started her training on July 18 and started her job on August 18, having passed all her certifications. Redmon’s children love to tell people about their dog having a job. Equipped with an “e-collar,” Latte quickly responds to commands or redirection. Since starting her job, Latte hasn’t missed a day of Court. Redmon said, “She’s already made a difference. Latte gently greets guests and is excited when she knows we are walking towards the Courthouse.”

Latte loves babies – like a “latte.” Redmon said she likes to lick their feet, and the babies enjoy the gesture. She also “leans” into folks, which she learned as a comfort mechanism. Redmon compares it to weighted blankets for anxiety.

Redmon reported, “On Latte’s very first day, we had a juvenile handcuffed at the Clermont County Juvenile Detention Center but was here for his court hearing. Before the hearing, he was visibly shaking and advised he felt anxious. I am the CASA for this child and was heading his way to talk to him. Latte immediately went up to him and leaned on him. The juvenile then opened up and expressed his love for dogs and began telling me about his dogs and how they comfort him. During the hearing, Latte laid next to him, and he advised that Latte helped with his anxiety going into court.”

Redmon said, “Latte is already so loved and even provides emotional support for staff. Latte knows that when Judge Spencer is around, she will get her favorite treat – string cheese. Other employees have brought her treats and come and visit her – often daily.”

On this day, Latte was making her rounds. Redmon receives a text that Latte has found Judge – mission accomplished and, no doubt, cheese stick received. Redmon beckons Latte back to the office. Latte greets again and plops on her pillow in the corner of the office. “It’s nap time,” said Redmon. And with that, Latte closes her eyes and softly begins to snore. The life of a court support dog – is exhausting.