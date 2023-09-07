Samuel Gregory Taylor, 77, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born October 15, 1945 in Lynx. He was preceded in death by wife, Joyce Taylor; one daughter, Mary Jean Taylor; one grandson, Austin Taylor; parents, Elva and Nellie Ruth (Hayslip) Taylor; and two brothers, David Taylor and Mike Taylor.

Sam is survived by four sons, Eddie Wayne Taylor of Seaman, Kevin Gregory (Kelly) Taylor of Winchester, Steven Wayne (Pat) Taylor of Piketon and Jason Leon (Jessica) Taylor of Maysville, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Briana, Maddie and Braydon Taylor, Patricia (Johnny) Newman and Ashley Taylor-Ricketts; six great grandchildren, Austin, Blaklynn, Bryson, Johnny, Savannah and Emma; one sister, Dorothy Bentley of Columbus; one brother, Johnn Taylor of Antioch, California; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sam worked for ABCAP for 35 years. He has spent his later years playing horseshoes, softball, fishing, watching old westerns and listening to old county music. He loved his family dearly and will be miss by all who knew him.

The public visitation is from 4 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Jerry Davis will officiate.

Mr. Taylor will be cremated following the services.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.