By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The last three football seasons for the Peebles Indians have been nothing short of spectacular. Three consecutive Southern Ohio Independent League Super Bowl championships and only one loss in three seasons have built a legacy of success under Coach Mike McDonald and his staff that looks to continue in the 2023 campaign. After last year’s SOIL title, the Indians suffered the loss of a super-talented group of seniors and many though the 2023 season would be one of rebuilding.

Hold that thought and don’t use the term “rebuilding” to Coach McDonald. Coach McDonald prefers to use the term “reload” as his team looks like it hasn’t missed a championship beat.

“The eight seniors that we graduated last year, all of them were two-way starters, so literally we lost 16 of 22 starting positions,” says McDonald. “But at the same time we gained 11 freshmen who are younger and a little bit smaller but come in with the same winning attitude. I can’t stand the term ‘rebuild’, and the only way I can describe this is that we are all southern Ohio country boys and we love to shoot guns but when you run out of ammunition, you don’t rebuild the gun, you just reload.”

The Indians began the preseason with a two-headed monster at the quarterback position, with freshman Josh McClary and sophomore Grady Knechtly, both looking to fill the giant shoes of one of the most talented football players ever to come through the county in Grady’s older brother Zane. That situation cleared up by the Tribe’s first regular season game when McClary took over the QB duties and Knechtly moved to a flanker positions and the Peebles offense rolled over Southern Buckeye.

“Senior tailback Jayce West is still going to be the monster in the backfield that he has been for the last couple of years, while the bruising running of Nathaniel Cummings will handle the fullback spot,” says Coach McDonald. “Landen Storer will also play some fullback as well as outside linebacker. We’ve got a lot of guys with experience that are still here, like the speedy junior wideout Brandon Rayburn, who is definitely one of our playmakers. You’ll see a lot of him this year.”

“I understand the guys that we don’t have any more but we have other guys stepping up into those positions and we make slight adjustments for them, nothing major. I still have my ‘road pavers’ up front with senior Ryan Scott at left tackle, junior John Nichols at right guard, junior Ashton Burke at center, sophomore Uriah Adkins at left guard and senior Hayden Countryman.” The McDonald “line of linemen” continues as freshman Christian McDonald arrives, playing a lot of defensive and offensive line, according to his father.

“We’re going to be fine offensively and we’re going to be find defensively,” says the Peebles head coach. “We’re just young and we spend a lot of time teaching the basics before we ever put any plays in. The boys themselves start way before I expect them to, all on their own working out, working hard and I’m just as excited about this freshman group as I was the group we just lost. Every year I tell the kids the same thing-last year’s team is done, that team doesn’t exist any more, it’s that simple. It’syear to year and week to week.”

Though Peebles has dominated the SOIL for the past three seasons, the league itself has seen its own struggles, down to three teams this year as North Adams dropped out of the varsity level. That leave the other teams scrambling for games and as this edition went to press, the Indians have only been on the field once, a decisive win over Southern Buckeye on August 19. A scheduled game with North Adams was obviously lost and a contest with the Fayetteville JV squad was also cancelled, so the Tribe won’t be back in action until a trip to West Union on Saturday, September 9.

“We do have the Fayetteville JV on our schedule twice this year along with the SOIL teams,” says McDonald. “It’s just hard when you are not school-affiliated.”

“For this season to be successful for Peebles football, I need our younger kids to understand that they need to take this team to the next level for them. Don’t worry about past teams. You can’t take the pride of the previous teams and carry it forward, you have to develop your own pride for this team. It has to start now and they’re working on it. We have so many talented players on this team and I can’t wait to see what happens with them.”

2023 Peebles Football Roster:

Seniors- T.J. Green, Hayden Countryman, Ryan Scott, Jayce West

Juniors- Landen Storer, Nathaniel Cummings, Jonathan Nichols, Brandon Rayburn, Christian Gerth, Ashton Burke

Sophomores- Wyatt Smart, Dylon Purtee, Grady Knechtly, Uriah Adkins

Freshmen- Caden Spires, Josh McClary, Leland Snyder, Leelan Rideout, Earl Zyack, Christian McDonald, Grayson Stevenson, Joe Lambert, Eli Gammon, Gage Daniels, Levi Burke