New name – same atmosphere

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The name of The Greene Beanery in Peebles changed, but the atmosphere will remain the same with the new owner, Janie Rhoads. Rhoads, also known as The Queen Bee, has been front house of the Beanery since 2015 and is beyond grateful for her new venture. She said, “There’s no reason to change anything because Cheryl already laid the foundation.” They may change the drink menu occasionally and throw a few special events on the front lawn for the community. But overall, the Queen Beanery will remain the sweet, safe place for folks to enjoy coffee, a meal, and conversation.

Rhoads said she and former owner Cheryl Greene have been shedding many tears. They are happy tears, but the transition has been emotional for them. In March 2022, Greene told the Defender, “If I didn’t have her (Rhoads), I really would quit.” Rhoads is the chatty one and a close friend of the more reserved Greene. The two of them together made an effective team and a loving environment. Although Greene will continue to roast the coffee for the Beanery, Rhoads already misses seeing her on the daily. She said, “She’s been wonderful through it all.”

Greene, who now gets to stay home and babysit her grandson, said, “I honestly could not think of any one more suited than Janie to take it over. She has been my absolute stay, right arm, and rock since 2015 when we opened the doors together. Her personality, wit, humor, and empathetic heart have made her a favorite of our customers. I look forward to her carrying on this special little place in our community and putting her stamp of uniqueness on it.”

“I’m a small-town junkie – I love my small town – they’re my people,” said Rhoads. Local folks have poured out love during the transition from Greene to Rhoads. She said, “My heart – oh, girl, gets you right in the feels.” Rhoads continues to shed tears of gratitude and is humbled that the time for her to own the coffeehouse is here.

The new signage is still being prepared but will include wildflowers with the birth flowers of her parents, her husband’s parents, her husband and children, and Cheryl. There will also be a small chicken (the girl loves her birds) and, of course, a bee and a crown. Rhoads hopes to have the new logo and sign ready for reopening.

Rhoads still plans on being upfront and personal with customers. She can’t be kept in an office. She needs those wings to flutter about and visit folks. She enjoys all the folks who patronize The “Queen” Beanery from the residents at Peebles Place, after-school children, mom’s groups, Bible studies, and more. Fun fact – The Beanery has a kid’s card to help pay for children’s drinks and treats after school. Anyone can donate to add money to the card, and if a kiddo comes up short, it’s there for them to use.

Getting to purchase the business came with ups, downs, and many prayers. Rhoads said she recently sat in her office, snap-chatted her girls, and said, “I’m 43 years old, and I’ve never had an office,” she spun around in her chair, “Look, I have an office.” She credits her husband, Clay, with being supportive and encouraging her when she was ready to give up. Rhoads is also the happy momma of sons Maverick and Greyson, daughter Carrigan, and bonus daughter Luvinnia.

Rhoads said, “I’ve got the best prayer warriors.” Her faith has deepened with this undertaking. She believes in the divine intervention that’s helped with everything from the purchase, a photo shoot, and paying the first bills.

Peebles is home for Rhoads, and she said, “I pretty much know about anybody who comes through here. I don’t plan on going anywhere.” She continued, “Everything has been great. It’s been a really cool experience – I’m so grateful.” Rhoads and Greene spontaneously wave at a passing car during the photo shoot. The gesture is as if one says “hello” while the other says “goodbye.” But goodbye is not forever if hello is in your heart. It’s just the beginning ladies – another new start.