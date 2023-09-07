By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a 2022 season filled with controversy and drama, on and off the field, the West Union football program is turning to another leader to get the program back to where it was when football was reborn in Adams County a decade ago. Stepping into the head coaching role is Carl “Poppy” Mills, whose goal for 2023 is not revolving around wins and losses but more about changing the perception of the program.

“We’ve established right off the bat that we are not going to be a team of ‘thieves and thugs’ any more,” says Coach Mills, being quite up front and honest. “We’ve allowed all of those people who didn’t want to get with the program to leave no and get it over with. We’ve had two very bad seasons in a row here and we’re not only talking about our win-loss record. There was just so much drama on the field and we’re working to change that. That was one thing that was asked of me when I got the call to step up and be the head coach here. We’re going to hold these kids accountable for what they do and that’s our number one priority right now. If they mess up, they’re accountable for it and there are immediate consequences. Our win-loss record does not concern me that much this year, we have a good team but it’s more about the perception of West Union Dragon football.”

The Dragons will be led this season by a core group of nine seniors, balanced out by having nine freshmen on the roster, according to Coach Mills. “We’re pretty well-versed all around at the skill positions and we should be okay for the next couple of years This is a good bunch of kids and they all understand that it’s ‘my way or the highway’.”

Those nine seniors are Chaz Walker, Carson Brinker, Burton Strunk, Tucker Crase, Gabe Fite, Wyatt Patrick, Donnison Evans, Eric Stanfield and Ryan Wagner.

The West Union offense will be led by sophomore first year quarterback Allen Knauff. “He makes quick decisions under center and has played well thus far. We are lucky in that we have seniors who can handle skill positions as well as freshmen who can handle those same spots.”

“Carson Brinker will be our fullback,” says Mills. “He is a downhill runner who can bust through a hole and our halfback is probably going to be a freshman, Kenyen Copas, who’s just super quick and can get through those small holes. We’ll likely be a little heavy on the run on offense, but we will mix in some passes and usually we will have a run option if the pass isn’t there.” Running the ball effectively requires the blocking up front and Coach Mills likes his offensive talent.

“Our offensive line is just a bunch of big ol’ country boys,” says the WU head coach. “We’ve got seniors Gabe Fite, Burton Strunk and Chaz Walker, plus freshman London Schmauch who is holding his own”

The wide receivers for the Dragons will be Jaden Cockrell and Donnison Evans. Donnison is very fast, has great hands, and is a leader on the field for us, helping hold everyone accountable.

As is the case with most of the rosters in the area, the numbers force coaches to use players on both offense and defense, which makes the preseason conditioning even more important.

“If you’ve been around football long enough you know there are some guys that you just can’t pull off the field if you tied a wrecker to them,” says Coach Mills. “We have 25 kids on our rosters and we do have lots of substitutes that we can use, two or three deep at every position.”

The last-minute decision by North Adams not to field a varsity squad this year has thrown a wrench in the schedules of the three remaining Southern Ohio Independent League teams- West Union, Peebles and Southern Buckeye. The Dragons will still compete against Peebles and Southern Buckeye and also have a game at Manchester on September 22.

“Peebles is always going to be a contender,” said Coach Mills. “Mike McDonald is a very intelligent coach and his assistant Jimmie Whitley is also very good at what he does. Peebles will be a tough team to beat and Southern Buckeye is such a big and physical team that wants to just run the ball down your throat. Peebles will react to what you put on the field and make the necessary adjustments which is what we will try to do also.”

“A winning season for me will be changing the perception of West Union football. That is first and foremost. We have a lot of good kids playing football for this program and we’ve had some bad apples change the perception of the whole league. We have Straight A students, we have kids that are likely going to be able to get football scholarships. For a lot of kids, football is the only sport they want to play.”

(Team Photo courtesy of Jase Brinker)