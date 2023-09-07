After one year away, Nick Neria returns as head coach of the Manchester Greyhounds. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

There’s a new face, but an old face, in charge of the Manchester Greyhounds football program in 2023. After a year away from the game to work as the school’s Athletic Director and Assistant Principal, Nick Neria is back in a familiar and comfortable spot, head coach of the Hounds’ varsity football squad.

“My heart is in teaching and coaching,” said Neria. “The opportunity to coach my son (Logan) one more time in high school was a huge factor for me as well.”

“Transitioning back into coaching will never be as smooth as anyone would want it to be, but I believe we have all made the best of it.”

Neria will be joined on the sideline by assistant coaches Jacob Calvert, John Arnett and Larry Heller.

The other big change for the Greyhounds in 2023 will see them beginning the transition to become part part of a conference for the first time as they were accepted into the Southern Ohio Conference for football only, beginning within the next couple of seasons. When they arrive, the Hounds will compete in Division I of the SOC along with Portsmouth Notre Dame, Green, Sciotoville East, South Gallia, Symmes Valley and Eastern Pike. This is a big move for Manchester football that will allow them to earn playoff points with wins and garner state recognition for their football athletes.

“The transition into SOC 1 for football has been an ongoing process for Manchester,” explains Coach Neria. “Since the restart of the program really. We Have met with and presented multiple times to the SOC and finally last summer they were able to vote us in for football in the future.”

As far as the 2023 Greyhound football roster goes, the team could be considered young as the roster boasts only two seniors, the aforementioned Logan Neria and Kayden Butcher and as with any young team, their example will be important to the Greyhounds’ growth.

“Seniors always have a big role on any team,” says Coach Neria. “What our seniors will need to figure out is what they want their legacy with Manchester football to be.”

“With a school our size we hope that all of our kids have an impact, even our freshmen. We will definitely have a lot of new faces on the field this year, however they are kids that have been in our program and who are now getting an opportunity to play.”

In the early going, the Greyhound offense has struggled, but Coach Neria and his staff are trying a new look this year, moving a little away from the run-oriented attack and putting the ball in the air more often, a move that resulted in three touchdown passes in their first two games, something rarely seen in recent years.

“We will be running more of a spread football attack this season,” says Neria. “We are hoping to have a lot of players contribute and make plays for us. Of course, our offensive linemen will have to have big impact this year and the line consists of Remington Hayslip, Joey Maynard, Johnathan Adams, Caleb Hall and Jace Cooper. We will have multiple people getting touches on offense, including Hunter Raines, Maxx Hanson, Ronnie Elam, Joey Blythe, Brayden Davis, Gage Stephens, Brennan Barnes, Kayden Butcher and Logan Neria, Mason Gilliam will take the snaps at quarterback and will be responsible for distributing the football to all of those players.”

“Even with our size we hope we can play as many players one-way as we can, but with that being said, we will have multiple guys starting and playing on both sides of the ball.”

Coach Neria knows that the SOC schedule facing his team is formidable but also sees a caveat in the middle.

“All of our games had a lot of significance for us but our kids get really excited about playing the other county schools,” he explains. “And we have West Union on the schedule currently.”

There are a lot of components that go into a successful season for any high school squad, and sometimes it’s not all about wins and losses.

Coach Neria says, “For a successful season to happen this year with Manchester football, our players have to be willing to give a champion’s effort on every snap.”

2023 Manchester Greyhounds Football

Seniors: Logan Neria, Kayden Butcher

Juniors: Ronnie Elam, Mason Gilliam, Jamie Wallace, Brayden Davis, Leland Horner, Brennan Barnes, Jace Cooper, Johnathan Adams, Adam Yale, Joey Maynard, Rylee Lehr

Sophomores: Mason Vaughn, Caleb Hall, Monty Wallace, Gage Stephens, Bryce Brickey, Hunter Raines, Maxx Hanson, Joey Blythe

Freshmen: Jay Hicks, Braxton Ward, Remington Hayslip

Remaining Schedule

• September 8- South Gallia (Away)

• September 15- Symmes Valley (Home)

• September 22- West Union (Home)

• September 29- Fayetteville (Away)

• October 13- Racine Southern (Home)

• October 20- Miller (Home)