National Overdose Awareness Day

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

National Overdose Awareness Day was on August 31. Schaye Cross and Brandon Perry of the Adams County Health Department organized a multi-agency event to recognize the day at the West Union EMS building. Most of the faces were familiar. These are the people Mr. Rogers referred to as “the helpers.” You’ll find your resources here if you’re looking for assistance with a substance abuse disorder.

Participants included CASA and Family Court, Ohio Means Jobs, the Adams County Library, Marla Ayers of Light Into Darkness, Shawnee Family Health Center, The Counseling Center, Sunrise Treatment Center, and various departments from The Adams County Health Department. The Common Pleas Court and probation handed out hot dogs and snacks.

“The biggest connections you can have are your local resources,” said Cross. The goal was to get as many local resources as possible in one place for people to put faces with services. Perry and Cross started looking at services for mental health and substance use disorders because those typically go hand in hand. Next, they reached out to the courts and CASA. Most groups involved in the day take part in the new family court started by Judge Brett Spencer. Cross said, “We wanted to let everyone know what resources are available for them.”

Overdose Awareness Day is a campaign to end overdosing and a remembrance of lives lost. It is a day to come alongside family and friends and grieve. Another vital message this year is to remember the first responders. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said, “On this International Overdose Awareness Day, we remember the lives lost and families impacted at the hands of a drug poisoning or overdose death. These losses result from the ruthless criminal networks that flood our country with their dangerous and deadly poison. Today and every day, we stand in support and with a deep appreciation of our partners in public health and law enforcement who serve on the front lines every day, working to prevent drug poisoning. We remain committed to our role in this fight to save lives by stopping fentanyl and other deadly drugs from impacting communities across America.”

Cross explained that while the agencies distributed educational and awareness materials downstairs in the EMS Building, they also offered two different first responder support groups upstairs. Kristen Hayslip and Mariah Patton were running the sessions. The Counseling Center transition team volunteers Dustin Morris, Austin Fitzpatrick, Greg Shoaf, Carolyn Wallace, and Joshua Barger ran an NA group for anyone in recovery.

It was a great showing as many visitors were in and out of the event gathering information and Narcan (a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose). Tonya Lloyd of the Adams County Health Department passed out the Narcan and trained folks on proper administration. Another participant, Marla Ayers, reported that she is presenting at the DEA Summit in Washington, DC.

Get to know the people in your community who aid those dealing with addiction and substance use disorders. Awareness is part of the battle – find the helpers.