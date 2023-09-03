By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

We had a great time during our festival last weekend. Lots of good food and meeting with people we only get to see once a year. The entertainment was great, even though the weather did not comply for a couple of days. We were watching kids play in the water, one trying to swim, and another little girl catching rain drops with her tongue. The historical Ghost Ride through the old section of the cemetery went well and we had several in attendance. Lots of people were in the parade on Sunday passing out candy, which made all the kids happy.

Please pray for my friend Sheila Burgess who had a significant boo0-boo this week. Hope to have her home soon. Also, Ron Williams who is feeling better today.

We have been having vandalism in the village and it is very frustrating. Either people won’t report, or the courts are unwilling to prosecute because most of these are juveniles. Some business owners have requested “community service” but apparently that isn’t happening. It is going to be the responsibility of the community to make a change. If anyone has not seen the damage to the cemetery, they can be viewed on Facebook under the Winchester Caramel Festival. Personally, I think they should be mandated to make the repairs.

3CU Compassion Ministries, food and clothing pantry is open 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month. The next date is September 21. We appreciate all our donors for making the pantry available for our community. If you are unable to come on Thursday, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment.

The next Winchester Village Council meeting will be held on September 12 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. If you have an agenda item, you must call Ashley in the Town Hall (937-695-0880). The monthly work session occurs on the fourth Tuesday of the month, 6 – 7 p.m. All council meetings are public and held in the Town Hall.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy): As most of you know, we have been working on the old part of the Winchester Cemetery for several years. After having some fund raisers, we were able to hire help. My grandson, Zack started helping in May of 2022 and spent part of last year digging up stones that had sunk into the ground and getting the broken ones up off the ground. This summer, my other Grandson, Zayne helped in gluing the stones back together. Just two weeks ago, we finished the right side of the old part except for one stone, which we will have Burns Excavating to help. Much to our dismay on Monday when Joyce and I went out to get items from the ghost ride, eight stones had been knocked over and broken. Four of these were ones we had just repaired this summer. I cannot tell you how heartbreaking this is and the disappointment over whoever did this. I hope they are found and made to do community service.

Information is due by Sunday evening and can be sent by calling (937) 205-2309 (leave a message) or by email at japorter45697@gmail.com.