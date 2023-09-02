Submitted News

Eros Dunkin, a North Adams High School 7th grade student, was recently chosen to represent Ohio as one of only 26 students from a 13-state region for the 2023 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Appalachian STEM Academy at Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), in collaboration with Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, presents a one-week, residential, hands-on science academy focusing on math, science, and technology for two cohorts of middle school students in July. Eros was enrolled in Cohort 2 of the academy.

The ARC Appalachian STEM Academy at Oak Ridge is a unique opportunity for students in small collaborative teams with experienced teachers to utilize current technology as a tool for solving an existing problem in Appalachian communities. The small team approach provides experience in collaboratively tackling a real-world issue in Appalachia and proposes a solution to the issue through a hands-on, inquiry-based approach.

Eros’s research team developed a “Bike Library” concept to reduce the traffic congestion and pollution in Appalachian cities. Using this idea, city dwellers would be able to “check out” a bicycle from the bicycle library for use just like checking out a book from a regular library. More bicycles on the roads mean less traffic congestion and less air pollution.