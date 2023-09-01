(By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1983)

Continuing from last week, Nancy and Robert Campbell had erected a two-story brick home circa 1838 in Scott Township. Located near the junction of Buck Run and West Fork, the house stands today on Armstrong Road, north of Seaman. The Campbells could well afford their new home, owning and operating a steam driven grist mill on Buck Run less than two miles from their home. This old mill was situated where present day Buck Run Road intersects with Ohio 247 and was later owned by the Pflaumers and, lastly, by the Harsha’s. Robert Campbell died in 1855 and was buried at Tranquility. Nancy survived until 1877 passing away at age ninety. The brick home was then inherited by the Campbells’ daughter, Eliza Ann, who had married William Porter Breckenridge in 1852.

W. P. Breckenridge was the grandson of Judge Robert Breckenridge who was a native of Rockbridge County, Virginia. Robert eventually moved to Ohio where he served as an Associate Judge in Brown County. W. P. Breckenridge was a farmer and a veteran of the Civil War having enlisted in Company G of the 172 Ohio Volunteer Infantry. He and Eliza, like the Campbells, were active in the United Presbyterian (Associate Reformed) Church at Tranquility, William serving over forty years as Elder.

Eliza and William P. Breckenridge both died in 1903 and left the farm and home to their nine children. The heirs sold the property in 1909 to John R. and Mahala Kelley of Highland County. John was a farmer and the great grandson of Highland County pioneer, Ezekiel Kelley. Mahala was the daughter of Daniel and Rebecca Walker of Fairfax. Shortly after buying the Breckenridge farm, the Kelley’s moved in the old brick house, sharing it with their second oldest son, Lafe.

Lafe Kelley was a school teacher and, in 1910, married one of his former pupils, Irene Webster. She was the granddaughter of Lewis and Martha Webster and had been raised by them in their Fairfax home. While sharing the Breckenridge home with John and Mahala, Late and Irene’s first child, a son, was born in an upstairs bedroom in December 1911. He was named Byron and is the father of this writer. John and Mahala sold the brick home in 1917 to John H. Shupert who kept it only two years before selling it to C. P. Shelton. Shupert must have realized he made a mistake and just one year after selling it, bought it a second time at a two thousand five hundred dollar profit to Shelton. The farm and brick home then remained in the Shupert family until John’s death in 1952. At that time, it was purchased by Waldo and DeEtta Armstrong who have now occupied the old homestead for over three decades. Waldo is a great grandson of Isaiah Roberds who was a prominent stock dealer and butcher at Fairfax during the Nineteenth Century.