As we left off last week, it is a quiet Sunday evening on the fourth of September 1904. The McCue family is returning to their home on Park Street in Charlottesville, Virginia. Each member had sought out their own activity that weekend and three members of the family were now gathering for their evening meal.

It was about 6 PM when the master of the house, Sam McCue arrived home from Washington, D.C. by train. Sam who had left for Washington D.C. on Saturday morning had told his wife he was going there to gather several depositions. After arriving home, Sam entered through the back door and went immediately upstairs to bathe and change from his dusty travel clothes. Sam had a reputation as a well-dressed gentleman and never appeared in public without being at his best. Fannie, Sam’s wife had arrived home about an hour earlier from visiting with Sam’s cousin, Mrs. R.D. Anderson of Red Hill located about seven miles south of Charlottesville. Fannie and her daughter Ruby had left on Friday morning for the weekend visit. Ruby had not returned with Fannie but had decided to stay on and visit with her cousins. Willie, now 16, their oldest son had met Fannie at the train station to drive her home. Willie had been the only one home during the weekend as his younger brothers were staying with a Mr. Browning. Upon Sam’s arrival home, Fannie had been in the parlor visiting with Mrs. C.G. Maphis, a neighbor.

At dinner the conversation discussed concerned general matters. All went well except for Willie’s reprimand from both his parents for lending out Fannie’s phaeton (horse carriage) and horses to the negroes to drive to Keswick (about six miles east of Charlotteville).

At about 7:45 PM, Sam and Fannie left their home on Park Street to attend services at the First Presbyterian Church located on East Maple Street. At the front gate of the house, Sam announced that he had to return to “answer the call of nature.” By the time Sam reached the street again, Fannie had already made her way to the church. Fannie was seated in their pew when Sam finally entered the church.

After the conclusion of the services, Sam and Fannie left the church about nine o’clock, walking up Second Street to High Street and then down Park Street. At their gate, they stopped to talk with Sam’s uncle, Marshall Dinwiddie. They cordially invited him in to visit but he insisted he had to get home and left them at the gate.

Sam and Fannie’s neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Massie, were sitting on their porch across the street from the McCue residence. The Massie’s not being nosey but were able to hear the whole conversation exchanged between Sam, Fannie and Uncle Dinwiddie. They were also able to observe the McCue’s enter their home and dim the lights. Mrs. Massie remembered remarking to her husband at how soon they retired after entering their home. She noted the time as 9:15 PM. About 10 to 15 minutes later, the Massie’s still sitting on their porch noticed Dr. Frank McCue, Sam’s younger brother, with his emergency grip in hand, rushed into the McCue’s house.

What happened during that 10-to-15-minute gap of time would set off a chain of events not heard of or ever seen in the life time of those living on Park Street. Next week we will let you in on some of the well-kept secrets of this rich and affluent family.