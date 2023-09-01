Press Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce Gastroenterology Specialist Dr. John DeBanto has joined its medical staff.

Dr. DeBanto earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, and successfully completed his Gastroenterology Fellowship at the University of Kentucky.

“We are pleased that Dr. DeBanto has joined our growing team of healthcare providers. He has outstanding clinical skills and a warm and caring bedside manner,” said Alan Bird, CEO of the Adams County Regional Medical Center. “Dr. DeBanto’s expertise in gastroenterology gives local residents access to the most innovative procedures and the highest level of care close to home without having to travel to find answers and treatment for their GI problems.”

Dr. DeBanto’s expertise lies in the realm of gastroenterology, which encompasses the study of the normal function and diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon and rectum, pancreas, gallbladder, bile ducts, and liver. Dr. DeBanto provides comprehensive gastroenterology care endoscopies, colonoscopies, acid reflux/indigestion, IBS care, Crohn’s/colitis, celiac disease, gastritis, blood in stool, fatty liver, rectal bleeding, hemorrhoid care, stomach ulcers, and constipation and diarrhea.

“Gastroenterology symptoms are experienced so commonly by so many patients, and symptoms can range in complexity and severity. Problems can range from a nuisance to a life-threatening condition, and these problems can make a big impact on quality of life,” said Dr. DeBanto. “As a GI physician, I strive for my patients to trust in my expertise. I strive can diagnose and treat their conditions with compassion and skill.”

Dr. DeBatno is accepting new patients at the Adams County Regional Medical Center and ACRMC Family Medicine locations in West Union, Peebles, and Mt. Orab. To make an appointment or learn more, please call (937) 386-3451 or visit acrmc.com/clinics.