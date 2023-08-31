Sawyer Buda miraculously recovers after accidental poisoning

Sawyer and his family a little over a week after the incident. From left, Jason Buda (Sawyer’s dad), Maelynn (his sister), Mindy (his mom), Sawyer, and his brothers - Tucke, and Tason.

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“They will pick up serpents with their hands; and if they drink any deadly poison, it will not hurt them; they will lay their hands on the sick, and they will recover,” Mark 16:18. On Sunday night, August 13, Pastor Mike Parks of Church 180 read this scripture to his congregation. Little did he know that later that night, members of his flock would cling to the verse and do so for several days to come. He hadn’t planned on sharing that verse in his sermon – it wasn’t even in his notes. Pastor Parks said, “Absolutely nothing about the Mark 16 verse was planned. It was just one of those things that hopefully happens often to preachers. While I was delivering, I felt the Holy Spirit led to that verse and gave it. I had no idea it would be the verse that gave that mother and father a rock to stand on in such a crisis, but the Holy Spirit did. And that’s just how much God loves all of us that He would lead me to add that into the sermon on that evening just for them.”

It was about 1 a.m. when Jason and Mindy Buda heard a scream coming from their seven-year-old son, Sawyer. Initially, they were calm. Sawyer was a known sleepwalker who occasionally experienced night terrors. Mindy said, “The routine is one of us gets up, gives him a drink, and puts him back to bed. But this time was a little different. He kept screaming that something was wrong with his mouth.”

The parents thought perhaps Sawyer was getting strep throat, a virus or had a dry mouth. They tried to get him a drink of water but he was still sleeping and wasn’t responding. Then, Mindy noticed that his mouth was swollen. Jason took him to the bathroom, thinking he might vomit, but their toddler, Maelynn, awoke crying. Mindy said they switched off – she took Sawyer, and Jason cared for Maelynn.

Sawyer wasn’t settling down. Mindy grabbed his face and said, “I need you to tell me what’s going on.” He woke up momentarily, looked at Mindy, and said, “Mommy, I drank something in a black bottle.” Mindy said he immediately went back to sleep.

There had been a clog in the bathroom sink and Mindy saw the bottle of Drano on the counter. She knew the lid had been on the bottle, but somehow Sawyer had gotten into it. Mindy said, “As soon as I realized, I grabbed a washcloth and kind of swiped the inside of his mouth – it looked like yellow mucus. I screamed for Jason – ‘I need your phone.’” She immediately called poison control, who told her to get to the nearest hospital.

Jason phoned the West Union life squad. Misty and Don Gantzer showed up in about five minutes. The Gantzers had spoken with Poison Control, asked the Budas several questions, and headed to the hospital. The Budas followed. Their older son, Tason, stayed with the younger children until Jason’s brother arrived to spend the night.

Dr. Tate was already working on Sawyer when they arrived at the hospital. Jason explained that Sawyer was intubated because of the swelling. A helicopter air evac was on its way and there within 27 minutes. They loaded Sawyer onto the helicopter and headed to Children’s Hospital.

Mindy said that Talitha Parks had woken up in the middle of the night and saw her text. Talitha met them at the hospital and prayed. Mindy said God kept them calm on the way to Children’s Hospital, and they didn’t experience bad weather or traffic.

When Mindy and Jason arrived at Children’s, the medical team said Adams County Regional had done everything correctly. Sawyer was placed in the PICU and reintubated with a smaller tube. Sawyer was placed in a medically induced coma. Around 7 p.m. on Monday, they took Sawyer in for a scope. The procedure usually takes about 85 minutes but was completed in 30 minutes. Mindy and Jason were called back for consultation. The doctors had prepped them for what they expected to see, such as perforations down the esophagus.

An ear, nose, and throat doctor and pulmonologist were there to examine and explain thoroughly. Mindy said, “I didn’t want to sit down, but we had already prayed – God’s got this, and everything is going to be okay. Whatever storm is coming, God is in control.”

The doctor showed the Budas a picture of Sawyer’s esophagus. He said, “Where you should be seeing ulcers and angry red damage all the way down and perforations – there is nothing.” He couldn’t explain it. They only found some food in his stomach that they suctioned out. The second doctor had similar news. There was a bit of redness from the intubation and reintubation, but just a minor expected irritation.

They placed a feeding tube in Sawyer’s stomach to determine if he could tolerate food. There was a chance of residual chemicals, and he would need to eat through a tube for two to three weeks.

On Tuesday morning, Sawyer was extubated. The doctors were still puzzled. They thought something in the middle of his mouth blocked anything from going down further. The totality of the damage was chemical burns on his tongue and the inside of his mouth and lips. The nurse said, “I hear we have the great physician on your side.” Mindy said, “It was like that every step of the way. They would examine him and say, ‘Wow.’”

The healing was rapid. Sawyer’s oldest brother, Tason, explained that his symptoms were gone by the second time he Face Timed Sawyer. By Thursday, he started physical therapy. Sawyer stood up on his own for the PT and could complete all the tasks he was asked to do. The Occupational Therapist came in later that evening, and she also had him up walking. Sawyer’s sweet brother Tucker chimes in, “And they did a little challenge for him. He had to find all the rings, and after he found them, he had a ring toss.” Sawyer’s healing progression was quick, and he could try Jello on Thursday, too. He was a bit nervous, but happily, the Jello was a special and delicious treat.

The doctors still planned on sending Sawyer home with a feeding tube. On Friday, they decided to try him on pureed food, milkshakes, and smoothies – he was eating and drinking on his own! The doctors were amazed. He didn’t need the feeding tub or IVs and was playing like a typical boy again. Mindy told the doctor, “We are witnessing a miracle.” On Saturday, Sawyer came home without the feeding tube and stopped by Cracker Barrel for a hardy lunch.

Tears flow from Mindy’s eyes as she again talks about Mark 16:18 and the unfolding miracle they had experienced. Tiny Maelynn softly kisses her mom’s arm as Mindy discusses Sawyer’s favorite song, “My Jesus”. A line in the song says, “He makes a way where there ain’t no way.”

Jason said, “All the people that reached out to us – people would message us, text us, or reach out on Facebook. It blew my mind. That’s what you get when you live in an area like this.” Mindy piggybacked, “Our community has been amazing.” Jason added, “No matter your differences, it doesn’t matter. They put all those differences behind them and are just there for you.” Mindy’s friend Nina Cason told her, “God is using Sawyer’s story to help others through some stuff.”

Sawyer only remembers a little about the incident. He said he remembers waking up at the hospital and being afraid. Mindy said he told her he dreamt he was at a doctor’s office.

The community continues to bless the Buda family. Misty Gantzer showed up at the house with a special gift for Sawyer. During the ordeal, Sawyer’s favorite shirt was cut off him. Misty retrieved it from the trash and sewed it back together for him. Sawyer received about 200 e-cards while in the hospital and arrived at a decorated home with more presents and cards. He received messages from across the US, Brazil, and England.

Mindy said, “The doctor said we can’t explain this, and I just looked at Jason and said, “We can.” And so, the next Sunday, Mindy testified to her church family. She said, “What the enemy meant for evil – God meant for good. Everything we went through – it was unbelievable.”