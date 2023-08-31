By Julia McCane-Knox

Hey parents! Are you searching for an entertaining and educational activity for your little ones? Look no further than Storytime! This is the perfect opportunity for your preschool children to learn new vocabulary words and valuable life lessons in a fun and safe environment. Storytime can also help enhance their listening and social skills, attention spans, and creativity. Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages five and under, but families are welcome to attend.

This September, we are starting off with the Letter A Storytime. We will have Apple-themed Storytimes at the North Adams and Peebles Libraries. On Tuesday, September 5 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library, we will say the “Apple, Apples” rhyme, create a Tissue Paper Apple, play an Apple Tree Counting Fine Motor Activity, and listen to “Autumn is for Apples” by Michelle Knudsen. On Wednesday, September 6 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library, we will sing and do motions to “Phonercise,” make a craft, do the Yoga Tree Pose, and listen to “Five Little Apples” by Yusuke Yonezu.

Animal Storytime will be on Thursday, September 7 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Let’s Sing the Animal Song,” create a Blow Paint Lion, and listen to “Actual Size” by Steve Jenkins. Astronaut Storytime will be on Thursday, September 7 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” create a Name Rocket, play with Mega Blocks, and listen to “Can Princesses Become Astronauts?” by Carmela LaVigna Coyle.

Ready for some after-school fun? Calling children, aged 6 to 11. Join us for our Afterschool STEAM Adventures Program from 3 – 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7 at the North Adams Library. Get ready to participate in our Center of Gravity Challenge, where you’ll explore the center of gravity with various objects. Trust us, this is not your average science class, it’s a STEAM Adventure!

We have some fascinating programs for adults, too, including our Dehydrating Basics Program at the North Adams Library and Recipe Swap Club at the Manchester Library. Our Dehydrating Basics Program will be on Thursday, September 7 at 1 p.m. at the North Adams Library. We will learn about how to dehydrate produce and herbs from your garden. This healthy food is the perfect addition to your work or school lunches, or as an after-school pick-me-up snack. Don’t forget to share them with friends during after-school practices and games.

Our Recipe Swap Club will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 at the Manchester Library. We’re asking each participant to bring one or two mouth-watering pasta recipes to share with the group. Participants can choose to print out their recipes or save them to a flash drive and print them in the library. Participants are welcome to bring a prepared pasta dish, as well. Don’t worry if you’re not the best chef in town, we’re just excited to see what tasty treats everyone brings. We can’t wait to dig into all the deliciousness at our pasta-themed get-together.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.