News Release

State Rep. Justin Pizzulli (R-Scioto County) visited the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center on Tuesday, August 22 to tour the facility and meet with administrators and educators. Pizzulli took the time to outline significant funding coming to career tech centers throughout the state from the recently passed state budget that was signed into law.

“I was proud to support the state budget bill that’s paving the way for career tech centers like Ohio Valley CTC,” Pizzulli said. “I’d like to thank all of them for having me to see firsthand the skills and opportunities they’re providing students to prepare them for jobs of the future.”

Overall, both joint-vocational school districts and career technical schools are receiving hundreds of millions of dollars to help improve students’ skills in order to prepare them for successful careers.

This significant funding supports the state in having a stronger workforce across various industries and career paths.

“The Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center was honored to host Representative Pizzulli today,” said Jennifer Grimes, Program Director of the center. “Our faculty and staff were thrilled to have the opportunity to share the exciting, hands-on learning experiences that our Career Technical Education (CTE) students are engaged in on a daily basis. We strive to ensure that our students are college and career ready based on strong CTE curricular programs and the industry-recognized credentials that the students earn. We truly appreciate Representative Pizzulli visiting the Ohio Valley CTC!”