August is National Immunization Awareness Month

August is National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM). This annual observance highlights the efforts to protect individuals of all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases through on-time vaccination.

This year, NIAM serves as an important reminder to catch up on routine visits and vaccinations that may have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Schedule appointments to ensure you are up-to-date on annual exams and recommended vaccines. If you are eligible for Medicare, Medicare now covers Shingles vaccines with no out-of-pocket expenses. Getting vaccinated each year is the best way to prevent serious illness from flu and COVID-19. Those most at risk for getting very sick from these diseases are those over age 65 or those who have health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a helpful Vaccine Assessment Tool online that includes immunization schedules and recommended vaccines for different age groups, travelers, and those who are pregnant. More information can be found at www.cdc.gov.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is helping to share vaccine information and resources and participating with vaccine clinics throughout the region as a part of the Aging and Disability Vaccine Collaborative, a project supported by the Administration for Community Living through USAging, the AAA7’s national association. The AAA7 was recently awarded funding through this project and will be involved with vaccine outreach efforts and opportunities over the year to provide individuals with vaccines which could include flu, COVID, pneumonia and shingles.

The AAA7 has featured on their website’s Home Page a “Vaccine Information and Resources” section that features information about vaccines, a list of upcoming events, and other important resources to assist the community.

If you have any questions, please contact the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.