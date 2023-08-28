James D. Moore, 92, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 18, 1931 in Richlands, Virginia. He was preceded in death by wife, Maude Ellen Moore and parents, Lewis and Elsie Mae Moore.

James is survived by two sons, Jim (Sherry) Moore, Jr. of Seaman and Richard (Mary Jane) Moore of Seaman; one daughter, Barbara (Tom) Vanhorn of Columbus; numerous grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

James was a hardworking, honest, loving Christian man. He attended the Tranquility Community Church in Tranquility. He will be missed by all that knew him.

The public visitation is from 11 a.m. – noon on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside committal is at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Scott Township in Seaman. Dale Rothwell will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.