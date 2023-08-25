By Julia McCane-Knox

Do you have children between the ages of 6 to 11? If you are looking for a fun activity to keep them busy after school, look no further than the library! We have STEAM and Craft Programs to encourage learning and creativity during after school hours! Embark on your art journey and prepare for the 2023-2024 school year by joining us for our After School Crafting Session. Children are invited to create back-to-school organizers from recycled cereal boxes, cans, and jars. This program will be from 3 – 4:30 p.m., on August 23, 24, 30, and 31, at the North Adams Library.

Get ready for some toothpick and marshmallow madness. Children (aged 6 to 11) are invited to join us for STEAM Adventures from 4 – 6 p.m., on Wednesday, August 30 at the Manchester Library. Participants will be tasked with constructing a structure of their choice using these simple materials. Who will create the tallest tower? The most creative design? Stay tuned to find out. Get ready for non-stop entertainment — Introducing: STEAM Adventures! Children (aged 6 – 11) are invited to learn about fall leaves and create Leaf Suncatchers on Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31 at the Peebles Library.

We have some exciting programs planned for teens, too. Explore the science behind eclipses at this amazing program. Join us for our NASA Teen Night event at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 at the West Union Library. We will use science kits to discover how the sun and the moon impact our planet. If you’re a fan of video games, you won’t want to miss our Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Tournament at 4 p.m. on August 30 at the Manchester Library. Teens, this is your chance to compete against your friends and show off your racing skills. We’ll provide the controllers, so all you have to do is bring your A-game.

Adults, if you think the library is just for kids, you thought wrong. We also have many interesting programs for adults. Join us at the Peebles Library Book Club on August 28 at 5:30 p.m. We’ll discuss “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver. This program is a great opportunity to meet new people and share your thoughts on some exciting books. Also, don’t forget to pick up the next book, “Cat’s Cradle” by Kurt Vonnegut at the front desk. We’ll be discussing that book on Monday, September 25. Don’t miss out on the fun.

In addition, if you are interested in learning how to make delicious and healthy treats for you and your family, join us for our Dehydrating Basics Program on Thursday, September 7 at 1 p.m. at the North Adams Library. We will learn about how to dehydrate produce and herbs from your garden. Dehydrated produce is the perfect addition to your work or school lunches. You can even take these healthy snacks with you on the go.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.