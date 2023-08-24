For years, my family and I have picked up pretty rocks on a trip or during a significant moment. Each one holds a memory of who we were with and what we were doing when we picked it up. My youngest daughter and I went on a trip to South Haven, Michigan last weekend, and while digging in the sand, she was very excited to find a heart-shaped rock that we could keep as our ‘memory rock.’

From there, we stopped by a cemetery in Grand Rapids to wish a happy heavenly birthday to a dear friend who had poured into my life with friendship and love, wisdom, and kindness since we met in the fourth grade. Knowing that South Haven had been one of his favorite places, my daughter said, “Mom, I think we should leave the heart-shaped memory rock here for him.” It brought tears to my eyes, because I knew that rock meant something to her, and that simple gesture was a gift from her heart.

The next day, we were in Cadillac visiting my oldest two daughters and I got up for an early morning walk around the lake. It was a beautiful morning, and I was lost in prayer when I got to a bridge that was usually my spot to turn around and head back. For some reason, I kept going. Not too far down the path, I saw a gentleman walking towards me and he was wearing a military hat. I asked if he had served, and he said that he was in the Navy during the Korean war. I told hm that my son was in the Army and that started a conversation that I wanted to continue, so I asked if he minded if I walked with him. I’m so glad that he let me join him, because I learned that he has led a very interesting life! He’s 95 years old and walks two miles a day around the lake. He’s been to 102 countries, taught at the university level, been a football coach and ski instructor, and published books, among many other things. We talked about our families and the country that we love. He said he likes to walk on the path because he sees smiles there. I would agree!

Right about then, a lovely lady walked up to us and said we looked like friendly people and wanted to give me a rock that she had found at the lake about four years earlier. A rock. How ironic! It was beautifully painted with sunflowers. We were supposed to post a picture of it to the Cadillac Rocks Facebook page, and then either keep it, hide it for someone else to find, or give it to someone. The three of us talked for a while, then she paused. She held my gaze for a moment, then looked into a bag she was holding in her hand. She said she wasn’t sure why, but she felt

like she should give me something else. She reached into the bag and pulled out two heart-shaped rocks! Wow.

Tears instantly filled my eyes as I told her the story of the heart-shaped ‘memory rock’ that my daughter had found but left for my friend in Grand Rapids. That made all of us tear up. The gentleman said he wasn’t supposed to do that, being a military man and all, but he wanted us to know that this was the best walk he had taken in a long time.

There we were, three strangers, laughing together through tears.

I walked with the man until he reached the path that led to his home and reluctantly bid him goodbye. What a sweet soul! Heading back to my daughter’s house, I saw the woman who gave me the rocks sitting near the lake, and I could tell that something was heavy on her heart. We ended up talking and praying together, then exchanged numbers so we could keep in touch. I got a text from her the other day saying how our encounter had touched her that day, and how she has passed the kindness on to another lost soul that she met at the lake.

How lovely!

You just never know how something as simple as a rock or a smile can completely change someone’s demeanor or heal a small part of their heart that they may not have even realized was broken. Like my son said to me when I complimented him on how kind he was to the girl working a very busy counter at a gas station in Montana, “If you have the chance to make someone’s day better, why not do it?”

Have a blessed week, friends!

Denae Jones is a teacher and author of “Love, Joy, Peace”. She is also the co-author of “Everyday Grace for Mothers”, and “Everyday Grace for Teens”. Her new novel “But, Even Now”, written with Jennifer Thomas, is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Woodsong Publishing, and other places books are sold.