By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Patsy Roberts, the organizer of the Winchester Homecoming Festival, is preparing for the upcoming August 25 – 27 weekend.

Community yard sales commence on Friday at 8 a.m. At 5:30 p.m., Opening Ceremonies will introduce Grand Marshals Jo and Rob Davis. Rob is the longtime North Adams High School varisty girls basketball coach. Jo is a North Adams Elementary School paraprofessional, Sunday School Teacher and Youth Group Leader.

The Queen’s contest, bluegrass music, Southern Ohio garden tractor pulling series and deep end round out the first night’s activities.

Saturday highlights include a wiffle ball tournament, baby and toddler contests, tractor pulls, an antique tractor show, a quilt and community art show at the United Methodist Church, a history of the underground railroad, musical talent, and several competitions. The Historic Ghost Ride starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. The split-the-pot drawing concludes the day.

Sunday church services are by Wesley Chapel at 10:30 a.m., followed by the gospel group, The Watchmen at noon, and The Grace Fellowship Praise Band at 1:30 p.m. At 3 p.m., the grand parade closes out the festival.

For additional information on times and events, visit The Winchester Caramel Festival on Facebook.