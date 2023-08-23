By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Congressman Brad Wenstrup was back hosting a roundtable in Clermont County on August 9 to, again, discuss the illicit Fentanyl crisis. “What is it going to take for us to do as a nation to combat this? We are losing a generation. It’s destroying lives and families,” said Wenstrup.

Joining Congressman Wenstrup for the discussion were Chris Stratton, Chief Deputy Clermont County Sheriff’s Office – Jim Rauh, Founder Families Against Fentanyl -Krista Boyle, Milford Schools Director of Public Relations and Communications -Tom & Stephanie Quehl, Do it For Jack Founders – Kelsey Smothers, Clermont County Drug Free Coalition Director -Denny Moell, Clermont County Mental Health & Recovery Board Associate Director – Dr. Laura Stith, Child Focus Chief Clinical Officer.

Representative Wenstrup has introduced legislation in Congress to declare illicit Fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. He said, “In the past year, synthetic opioids like Fentanyl have killed someone every seven minutes. Our community here in southern Ohio has seen the devastation wrought by illicit Fentanyl firsthand. I’m glad to have had the opportunity to sit down with families and leaders to discuss what needs to be done to stop this deadly poison flowing across our porous border from killing our families, neighbors, and friends. Curing this deathly ill involves a comprehensive approach: we need to secure the border and catch traffickers, work on addiction prevention, and create successful treatments for every individual so they can move on to a constructive life.”

The HALT Fentanyl Act, passed on May 25, 2023, in a bipartisan fashion, permanently placed fentanyl-related substances as a class into Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act. The Act ensures that law enforcement doesn’t lose their ability to seize extremely lethal drugs. Wenstrup made it clear that the message of this deadly fentanyl epidemic needs more attention.

Panelists shared their stories, facts, and statistics regarding how illicit Fentanyl has affected their and others’ lives. There was a consensus about the crucial nature of the conversation and the significance of declaring illicit Fentanyl a Weapon of Mass Destruction.

Please keep the conversation going and use your voice to protect our communities and future generations from the dangers of illicit Fentanyl.