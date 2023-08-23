Home Special Publications Seasons Harvest Special PublicationsSpecial Sections Seasons Harvest August 23, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments West Union light snow enter location 32.8 ° F 32.8 ° 32.5 ° 87 % 2.8mph 100 % Sat 34 ° Sun 33 ° Mon 45 ° Tue 39 ° Wed 40 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023