Robert “Bob” Lee Jones, age 88 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Bob was born April 5, 1935 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Cleston and Flossie (Moore) Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Jones of West Union; son, Greg Jones and Wanda of West Union; step-children, Tim Jacobs & Shannon of Shelbyville, Indiana, Bobbi Grooms of West Union and Brian Jacobs of Chillicothe; sister Mary Ruth Newman and Jesse of Kenton, Ohio; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at White Oak Cemetery at the convenience of the family, with military services provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowersm, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America 322 8th Ave., 16th floor New York, NY 10001.

Services are entrusted to The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.