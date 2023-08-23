Submitted News

The small animal exhibitors enjoyed a nice new modern building at the 2023 Adams County Fair due in small part to a $20,000 donation from the Jr. Fair BBQ Committee. Each year the BBQ Committee donates the profits from the from the Beef BBQ to the Sr. Fair Board for Jr. Fair improvements.

Over the years the BBQ has helped build the old show arena, the old green and white booth building, blacktopped the roads, debt retirement on the horse and cattle barns, pens for the sheep and goat barns, $20,000 on the new show arena and last year, $20,000 for the small animal complex.

This year’s Beef BBQ will be held on Thursday, September 7 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the Ohio Valley CTC on SR 125 west of West Union. Adult tickets are $10 and include two sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw and chips. Due to low demand there will not be children’s meals this year.

The BBQ will be drive-thru with meals delivered to your car. Tickets can be purchased in line at the BBQ.