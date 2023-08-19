Edna M. McIntosh, age 80 years of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Edna was born November 14, 1942 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to the late Kelly and Hattie (Turner) McIntosh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother Sylvester McIntosh and sister Sylvia McIntosh.

She was the owner and operator of Edna’s Beauty Shop for over 50 years. She was a member of the Seaman’s Lions Club and the clogging team. She attended the West Union Church of Christ and Christian Union. She loved to cook, bake and share her recipes.

Survivors include daughter Debbie Palmer and Charlie of Seaman; son Donathon McIntosh snf Denise of Winchester; step children Aleana Mekelburg and Brian of California, Juanita Miller of Cincinnati and Roger Blakely and Denise of Tennessee; brothers Robert McIntosh and Linda of Blue Creek and Kelly McIntosh of West Union; sister in law Teresa Campbell of Peebles; grandchildren Brent Davis and Stephanie, Chasity Glascock, Ryan McIntosh and Destini, Grant McIntosh and Katie, Alayna McIntosh and Lauren McIntosh; great grand children Kathryn Hope, Ashton Emery and Copas James; several step grandchildren; and many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Church of Christ and Christian Union, with Richard Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Jacktown Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, August 21, 2023 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.