Anthony “Tony” Young, age 65 of Cincinnati, passed away on Wednesday August 16, 2023. He was born on November 8, 1957 in Adams County, Ohio, the son of Erma (nee Hohn) and the late Kenneth Young.

Tony is survived by three children, Nicholas Young, Amber Young, and Anthony Helm; five grandchildren; and one brother, Bryan Young.

Visitation was held on Saturday August 19, 2023 at the Brush Creek Baptist Cemetery in Peebles from 11 a.m.until the time of the graveside service at noon.

The Webster Funeral Home is serving the family.