By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Excerpt from Love to Know – 20 Fun Activities for Seniors to Live Your Best Life by Megan Cooper, M.A.S., B.S. History, Part 3 of 3.

Just because you’re aging doesn’t mean your social calendar has to. Strengthen your mind, body, and spirit with these activity ideas.

Put Pen to Paper – Like so many things, writing isn’t about the final product so much as it’s about enjoying the process as you work towards it. Yet, starting a writing project can be daunting, especially when you were working full time or raising a family. Now that you’re at retirement age, you can put pen to paper and let your creativity shine through.

Here are some writing projects to get you started:

· Work on your memoir or learn to write poetry. Books at your local library, bookstore, or on your favorite reading app will teach you the basics and get you started.

· Try writing your thoughts and memories down in a journal. Freewriting is a technique where you just start writing what comes to mind and don’t stop until you’ve pulled everything from your brain and committed it to paper. It can be a great entry-point for new writers.

· Join a book or writer’s club in your community. It doesn’t have to be just for seniors, and keeping in touch with younger generations will connect you to new opportunities you might never have known about.

Visit a Senior Center – Most senior centers provide venues for bridge, checkers and other card games, as well as craft classes and even exercise programs.

Join the Red Hat Society – Red Hat Society founder Sue Ellen Cooper believes that women of a certain age can live life with élan, interest, and gusto. What started as a few friends over 50 going out for tea in their red hats in the 1990s has swelled to an international “dis-organization.”

Become a SCORE Mentor – Put your long-acquired business acumen to good use as a mentor in SCORE. Originally an acronym for Service Corps of Retired Executives, today, SCORE is a powerful tool for small business people and entrepreneurs. If you’re considering starting a new business of your own in retirement, you can benefit from this service as well.

Travel to Places for the First Time – Whether it’s a tropical vacation or a trip to a local attraction, there are plenty of fun places to explore. Groups such as Road Scholar organize trips that are ideal for seniors. If you’re bringing a partner, turn travel into a romantic getaway at a bed-and-breakfast or funky vintage motel.

Enrich Your Life by Volunteering – There are thousands of charities and civic organizations crying out for helping hands. People like you, with valued experience and time to make changes happen, are always in need. Some places that frequently need volunteers include: Hospitals, Tax preparation help, Nursing home visits, Community events, Library helper, Museum or music hall docent, and Tourist attractions.

Take Some Time to Relax – For all the activities in the world, one of the most restorative is actually the most sedentary. Intentionally relaxing and letting go of your control is something everyone should be practicing. You can set your own schedule and do as you please. Set aside some time out of your day to sit back and relax. After all, you’ve worked hard. Take time for yourself and enjoy doing nothing.

Just A Thought: “To keep the body in good health is a duty… otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.” ~Buddha