Amber Grooms - The Face of The People’s Defender

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Incredibles, the Fab Five, a functional but dysfunctional family – whatever you call us, the motley crew at The People’s Defender’s office is about to say goodbye to one of our cherished teammates.

Amber Dryden Grooms is the first smile you see and the cheerful voice you hear when you visit or call our office. I say, “She knows everybody!” And veteran advertiser for The Defender, Terry Rigdon, says, “If she doesn’t know you before you come in, she’ll know you before you leave.” Rigdon, also Amber’s cousin, describes Amber as “A wonderful person to work with and fun to be around.”

Champion Media Owner Scott Champion said, “Amber has always been a joy to work with, and I will miss having her as an employee and a face to the Peoples Defender.” Editor Mark Carpenter said, “We’re always sad and disappointed when we lose one of our little ‘family’ here at the Defender. Amber did many tasks that benefited our publication, but we can’t fault her for wanting to financially better things for herself and her family. We will certainly miss her and wish her the best in all her future endeavors.”

Former Defender writer and Amber’s friend Ashley McCarty also had glowing things to say: “The first time I met Amber, it was like I had reunited with a sister I never knew I had. Her heart and capacity for compassion were always evident, as was her desire to make the people around her smile. Working with her was my absolute pleasure, and I came away knowing I had a lifelong friendship. The Defender will never be the same without that effervescent smile that never failed to greet you when you walked through the doors. Best of luck to her and all her future endeavors. She deserves every happiness life can give her.”

Starting at the paper in March 2015, Amber has made many friendships. She said, “I love the relationships I’ve made with customers.” One of her favorite things about working for The People’s Defender is the ability of the team to work together and create a good product. The office is busy, and Grooms and Rigdon are the two who are there most of the time. Grooms will miss their playful banter, and she said, “Terry has become more like an uncle than a cousin.”

This Friday is a sad day for us at The People’s Defender. Although we will miss Amber (and I’m sure there will be tears), we wish our sweet friend and colleague the best.

Wherever life takes you on this crazy journey, Amber – remember the friends and family you’ve made while working at the Defender. Here’s to many more smiles and cheerful greetings at your new location – we’re excited for your next chapter!