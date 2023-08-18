LifeWise Academy

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

A new type of Christian education is coming to Adams County. This fall, there will be a “soft launch” with second graders in the Adams County Ohio Valley School District to join LifeWise Academy.

On their website LifeWise describes the program, “LifeWise Academy is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program which provides Bible-based character education to public school students. Under RTRI laws, students can be released from public school during the school day to attend religious classes, provided the program is off school property, privately funded, and parent permitted.”

Pastor John Cole of Cedar Grove Baptist explained that the participating students will go to off-campus locations where they will learn the Bible as character education. He said, “We hope to expand it in the future.”

What is character education? Adriann Updike, LifeWise Director for Adams County, said, “Every lesson is tied to a character trait. The goal is to create a community of kind people.” Updike, a former teacher, recognized the need for character education for students. She wanted to encourage kindness, gratitude, and respect. She and her husband prayed for direction. Several people approached Updike about the LifeWise position, but she wasn’t sure she wanted to “direct.” Her husband reminded her, “Maybe this is God’s answer to your prayers.” Updike agreed that she would apply if one more person approached her about the position. And someone did – and she did apply. Then, she hit the ground running. She said, “I love what I see LifeWise doing in the communities where it already exists.”

LifeWise believes character education is for the good of the students. “LifeWise Academy serves students by offering practical Bible-based education for the betterment of students’ academic performance, character development, and mental health. We believe all students can benefit from the message of the Bible and take great care to make all instruction relatable and helpful to those without a church or Christian background.”

Former OSU football player and recipient of the Humanitarian Heisman, Joel Penton, is the CEO of LifeWise. Updike learned that 86% of those utilizing LifeWise in their communities say it has approved the morale and behavior of students. Over 90% of parents saw an improvement.

McCoy Lumber’s Jack McCoy encouraged the program for Adams County. He sees the opportunity for area churches and the community to get involved. He said, “It’s good stuff.” A spaghetti dinner benefit was held at McCoy Lumber on August 12 to support the program. Updike reported that as of Sunday, $8,176 was raised with more promised.

The LifeWise program is not funded or run by school districts. However, school districts must cooperate if a parent desires their child to participate in off-campus biblical instruction.

Updike hopes to see the program expand from the second graders in the 23/24 school year to K-12th graders. She said, “We will work out the kinks and expand.” They are in the process of hiring teachers and still need someone for the North Adams area. To enroll your child in the program, visit LifeWise.org/ACOH and click the link to “Enroll my student.”