Last week we shared a story concerning Lieut. Robert A. McChesney, son of Captain James and Frances Ann (McNutt) McChesney. Robert was the first officer to die in the Civil War. Robert had a younger sister by the name of Rachel Grigsby McChesney. Rachel was born August 30, 1834, and married Dr. William McClung Crawford, at Woodlawn, Virginia. Rachel and William had nine children. It is about one of their children (Fannie) we are going to talk about for the next few weeks.

Frances “Fannie” McNutt Crawford, was born June 1, 1859, in the Mount Sidney area in Augusta County, Virginia. She was the oldest child of Dr. William and Rachel Grigsby (McChesney) Crawford. Frances was named after her maternal grandmother, the beautiful Frances Ann (McNutt) McChesney, wife of Capt. James McChesney, (who was murdered by the raving mad blacksmith) but went by the name of Fannie. Fannie married November 4, 1886, to James Samuel McCue. They became wealthy and influential prominent residents of Charlottesville, Virginia. Sam and Fannie had four children: James William “Willie” McCue, Samuel Overton McCue, Ruby Grigsby McCue and Harry Moon McCue. Fannie spent her entire married life in Charlottesville, where she was recognized as a woman of fine character. The family home on Park Street was one of the most attractive residencies in the city.

James Samuel “Sam” McCue, (Fannie’s husband), was born January 15, 1861, in Albemarle County, Virginia to Colonel James Cyrus and Sarah Jane (Moon) McCue. Sam was one of eleven siblings and second to the oldest. Sam’s father, Colonel James C. McCue was a large plantation owner and one of the foremost business men in Albemarle County, Virginia. When the Civil War broke out, he joined Company F, of the 10th Virginia Calvary and was taken captive during the last battle of the war in which General Lee was engaged at Five Forks. Colonel James was sent to prison at Point Lookout, Maryland, where for several weary months he was held captive and longed for home and his loved ones.

Upon Colonel James Cyrus McCue’s release from prison and return home, he found his loved ones living, but the grim fate of war had swept away the fruits of years of labor. His house robbed, growing crops destroyed, his cattle, horses, farming implements stolen and destroyed. Even the bread and meat stored to feed his family taken. Weakened by disease and the long imprisonment, Colonel James encouraged by his faith in God, decided to not spend his time in grief but pulled himself up by the boots and went to work. These were very dark days for the family but James delved in at once to retrieve his fortunes and for a long time it seemed he was not making any head way. However, in time the tide turned and he once again became prosperous. Mrs. Sarah Jane McCue, Colonel James’s wife was also known as a brave Confederate, a devoted member of the Presbyterian church and a kind hearted caring neighbor that was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. She worked as a tireless companion beside her husband and helped to raise their eleven children to adulthood.

Sam, the oldest son of Colonel James and Sarah Jane McCue, was educated at private schools in Albemarle County and Pantops Academy in Charlottesville, Virginia. After graduation, Sam attended and graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law. In 1884, after graduation, Sam moved to Charlottesville and opened a law practice. Sam worked as a municipal court judge and was a successful attorney. His work in domestic relations and debt collection caused him to be greatly disliked among the populace. However, Sam became a politician and served as an alderman in the city of Charlottesville for seven or eight years. He also served as a Democrat in the office of mayor for three terms: two terms, from 1896 to 1900 and an additional term, from 1902 to September 1, 1904.

Next week we will begin to uncover the dark secrets hidden in the marriage between Sam and Fannie McCue.