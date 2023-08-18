By Julia McCane-Knox

Are you on the hunt for an exciting and educational activity to keep your kids occupied? Well, search no more! Storytime is the perfect solution. Not only will your little ones have a blast, but they’ll also learn new words and valuable life lessons along the way. Additionally, Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages five and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Food Storytime will be on Tuesday, August 22 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will say the “Fruit Salad” rhyme, create a Paper Plate Fruit Bowl, play a Food Group Sorting Game, and listen to “Eating the Alphabet” by Lois Ehlert. In addition, Fall Leaves Storytime will be on Wednesday, August 23 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Five Little Leaves,” make Leaf Rub Art, and listen to “Maple” by Lori Nichols.

Trying New Things Storytime will be on Thursday, August 24 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” create a Dandelion Painting, and listen to “Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great” by Sandra Boynton. Furthermore, Mealtime Storytime will be on Thursday, August 24 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a Paper Plate and Yarn Spaghetti Craft, and listen to “Little Mouse’s Big Breakfast” by Christine Pym.

Check out our programs for school-age children. Ages 6-11 can join us for our After School Crafting Session. We will create back-to-school organizers from recycled cereal boxes, cans, and jars. This program will be from 3 – 4:30 p.m. on August 23, 24, 30, and 31 at the North Adams Library. Moreover, join us for a fun-filled Sculpting Hour at 3:30 p.m., on Friday, August 25 at the West Union Library. You can let your artistic side shine through with the help of Crayola Model Magic and Play-Doh. With a variety of colors and textures to choose from, the possibilities for your creations are endless. Let’s unleash your creativity and sculpt something truly unique and special together.

We have a variety of programs for teens, too. Teens can join us for our Bad Art event from 4 – 6 p.m., on August 23 at the Manchester Library. We have a ton of art supplies ready and waiting for you to unleash your creativity – and the best part? There’s absolutely no pressure to make anything “good.” So come on down and have a blast with us. Additionally, teens can explore the science behind eclipses at NASA Teen Night! This event will be at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 at the West Union Library. We will use science kits to discover how the sun and the moon impact our planet!

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.