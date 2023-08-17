NA’s Schweickart goes back-to-back for individual crown

He wasn’t thrilled with this tee shot but North Adams Junior Breestin Schweickart had plenty to be excited about as he won his second consecutive Adams County Cup individual title, finishing five strokes ahead of teammate Ethan Taylor. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

The West Union Dragons were runners-up in last week’s Adams County Cup Tournament. From left, Carson Francis, Matthew Griffis, Landen McIntosh and Coach Carl Schneider. Absent from the photo were A.J. Cooper and Brandt Seaman. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Boys high school golf took center stage on Wednesday, August 9 as Hilltop Golf Course was the site of the 2023 Adams County Cup Tournament. Much like NASCAR and the Daytona 500, the county golf season plays their biggest event early in the season and for the third year in a row, it was the North Adams Green Devils seeing their name etched on the championship trophy.

The Green Devils were heavily favored going into last week’s Cup and they lived up to the billing, finishing a whopping 42 strokes ahead of second place West Union, shooting a team aggregate of 313 to the Dragons’ 355. Third place went to the Manchester Greyhounds at 364 with Peebles next at 407. It was a great day for golf at Hilltop. at least until about three-quarters of the way through the back nine when the clouds opened for a 10-minute or so drenching of the course, but all persevered and finished up the final holes of the tourney.

For the second consecutive year, North Adams’ Breestin Schweickart was crowned as the county’s top male high school golfer. Last year, he and teammate Ethan Taylor tied for the top spot and Schweickart won in a tie-breaker and last week he and Taylor again battled for the top two spots. Schweickart had an outstanding front nine, coming in at three-under (32), leaving him seven strokes ahead of Taylor and Manchester sophomore Parker Hayslip. On the back nine, Schweickart slipped a bit, shooting five over, but Taylor went three over and Hayslip five over and the champion was never seriously challenged as he went back-to-back.

The top seven golfers in the Cup earned All-County honors and besides Schweickart (73) and Taylor (78), the All-County Team included North Adams’ Connor Young (79), Hayslip (80), West Union’s Landen McIntosh (83), West Union’s Matthew Griffis (84) and North Adams’ Caleb DeAtley (84).

2023 AC Cup Final Scores:

North Adams: Breestin Schweickart 32-41 (73), Ethan Taylor 39-39 (78), Connor Young 38-40 (78), Caleb DeAtley 45-39 (84), Cash Hupp 44-46 (90), Tristen Young 69-71 (140)

West Union: Landen McIntosh 40-43 (83), Matthew Griffis 44-40 (84), A.J. Cooper 46-43 (89), Carson Francis 52-47 (99), Brandt Seaman 50-51 (101)

Manchester: Parker Hayslip (39-41 (80), Elijah Crabtree 44-47 (91), Ryan Mack 45-47 (92), Joel Blythe 53-48 (101), Drew Kennedy 52-55 (107), Kayden Butcher 58-52 (110)

Peebles: Keltin Robinson 42-43 (85), Garrett Shiveley 47-47 (94), Colt Seaman 58-55 (113), Peyton Mason 57-58 (115), Daniel Clark 62-64 (126), Colyn Sims 59-59 (128)