Submitted News

The Winchester High School Alumni has had an active membership since 1925. When the school consolidated into North Adams in 1970, a separate scholarship fund was continued by the Winchester Alumni Association.

The Alumni feels it is important to continue to support three graduating North Adams seniors with an unrestricted $1500 scholarship award. Applicants for this award must meet specific requirements including being a descendent of a Winchester High School graduate or attendee, provide a typed essay detailing their accomplishments and goals as well as proof of attending an institution of higher learning.

On May 6 the Winchester Alumni Association held their 98th annual dinner meeting with 92 members and guests attending. At the conclusion of the business meeting, three outstanding North Adams students selected to receive this scholarship were recognized. Mr. Karl Boerger, North Adams Principal, introduced the Scholarship recipients to the Alumni attendees.

Olivia Wright will be attending Southern State Community College to obtain her Associates of Arts. Olivia’s parents are Anyssa and Joseph Wright. Both of her parents were attendees of Winchester Public School.

Mitchell Ohnewehr will be attending Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky studying Mathematics in Secondary Education. Mitchell is the son of Matt and Melanie Ohnewehr. Mitchell is a descendant of Dan Fannin.

Skylar Stapleton will be attending Miami University and will be seeking dual degrees in Arts Management/Entrepreneurship (Major) and Architecture (Minor). Skylar is a decendent of his great-grandfather, Jackson Davis, a 1961 graduate of Winchester High School.

The Alumni attendees and guests were pleased to meet these three outstanding students and have the privilege of awarding these scholarships.