New ACOVSD Superintendent Dawn Wallace

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s back to school for many Adams Countians this week, and one person is particularly excited for the doors to open and seats to fill. New Adams County Ohio Valley School District Superintendent Dawn Wallace said, “There’s so much good going on in this district.” Wallace follows predecessor Richard Seas, who is beginning a new chapter in his life journey.

Wallace’s energy and excitement are contagious as she discusses plans for the new school year. She looks forward to addressing a child’s “whole” needs and encouraging them in the right direction. High school students may want to pursue career education, a specific skill, or college. Wallace said, “We need to find that niche.” She continued, “We don’t need to force or pigeonhole kids. Let’s see what they want.”

Stepping into the same position that her husband Rodney held a short time ago, and in the same district, Wallace said, “He gets a big kick out of it because it’s rare, especially in the same district. He loves it because he likes to see the people he worked with are still here, and they’re doing well, and things are flourishing.”

Wallace knows inspiring hope and supporting dreams can be challenging, but she is up for the task. She wants people to know things can continue to grow positively. She realizes that technology is changing rapidly, and the district must look at jobs our kids might do. Wallace is confident that the ACOVSD can help make dreams happen for its students. She said, “We are rural. We are Appalachian. Ohio doesn’t have great demographic numbers, but I truly believe we can change that. We can get ourselves out of being the highest in poverty.”

“We’ve got all kinds of heart,” said Wallace, and we’ve got people who will work hard. They care about the people and the county. This (Adams County) is their home. There is something here for everybody.”

Middle school proves to be a transitional and often difficult time for a child. Wallace believes in educating educators about trauma and the social-emotional issues facing youth. A previous middle school teacher, Wallace loves and understands the age group. She said, “I loved middle school – it’s a unique age.” Wallace explained that teachers need to realize how they can positively inspire children. She said it’s easy to concentrate on the one that “got away,” but teachers must focus on all those students who they’ve made a difference or encouraged their aspirations. Wallace thinks the district staff understands and is committed to social-emotional education. “We are embracing it as much as we can,” she said. It’s a learning curve and the ability to adopt what works. Wallace said, “The teachers will learn to try things, and they’ll get it because they have huge hearts and want the kids to be successful.”

Another philosophy Wallace shares is, “It’s okay to discipline and not punish.” She clarifies the difference. Discipline is to change behavior, and punishment is “putting the hammer down.” She said, “Our whole goal is to change behavior through the middle school years, so we must understand the difference between the two and address it that way.”

Superintendent Wallace looks forward to bringing the teachers together at their Opening Ceremony. She anticipates collaboration and relationship building. She said, “Many people here inspire me, and it’s the idea that we can come together and create, expand, and grow.”

“I know it sounds cliché, but it’s like a dream,” Wallace said, “I’ve built my career getting ready to work with a district that’s primed with everything they’ve done to morph into what’s best for kids – meaning the whole child.” She is eager to watch students and staff blossom this year and said, “I want to be a part of it. I want to watch it. I want to enjoy it. I love the people in this district.”