“A Day for Dustin” took place on July 29 at The River Barn in Manchester. The event was held in memory of 1992 Manchester High School graduate Dustin Watson. Dustin was an avid lover of dogs and to honor him proceeds totaling $3,695 went to The Adams County Kennel Club.

The Kennel Club is a 501 3 c organization created in 2017, which means they are a tax exempt organization whose mission is to “save lives one dog at a time.”

Thanks Jackie and Dave Fite for remembering Dustin in such a memorable loving way that helps the poorest dogs in our county. Thank you to all the vendors that participated in “Remembering Dustin” .

Thank you to Scott Dryden and Roddy Farley for making this event a success. Your love for Dustin and the Community Dogs is overwhelming. Dustin’s love came through in such a special way.

The donation in Dustin’s memory will be used to help with with medical care and food for dogs at the Dog Pound. Call (937) 544-2431 if you would like to foster, or volunteer a few hours a week at the Dog Pound. Please leave a message and staff will return your call. Please follow our Facebook page Adams County Kennel Club.

Pictured above: Scott Dryden and Roddy Farley present proceeds to Alyse Lovejoy-Pettit.