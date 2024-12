The AED that was loaned to the West Union football program the past several years is no longer available.

The program is requesting donations to raise $1500 to purchase an AED, an iteam that is absolutely necessary at a football event. Personal donations and business donations of any amount are welcomed and greatly appreciated.

Please message if you would like to contribute. Checks can be made to West Union Football or Venmo: @ScottMcFarland7833 or PayPal: @coachmcf.